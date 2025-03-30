Home
Is Jeff Bezos’ Grand Venice Wedding At Risk? Officials Respond

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are set to tie the knot in Venice, with city officials assuring that the grand affair won’t disrupt daily life. Amid swirling rumors, authorities insist the historic city is well-equipped to host yet another star-studded wedding.

Venice has officially confirmed that it will host the wedding of multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, while dismissing speculation that the event would cause significant disruptions for residents and tourists.

In a brief statement, city officials did not specify a date for the wedding. However, Italian media reports suggest the celebrations will take place between June 24 and June 26, spanning several days.

“The many speculations and fake news circulating about Jeff Bezos’ wedding are completely unfounded,” the statement read.

Bezos, founder and largest shareholder of Amazon, also owns The Washington Post. His wedding in Venice follows a tradition of high-profile nuptials in the historic city, including George and Amal Clooney’s 2014 wedding.

Limited Guest List For Jeff Bezos’ Grand Venice Wedding

The city clarified that only 200 guests are expected to attend the wedding—a number that can be easily accommodated without impacting daily life in Venice.

“Venice is used to being the stage for events and shows every week, without significant impacts,” officials stated. They highlighted the city’s experience in managing large-scale international events, including the G20 and G7 summits, the Architecture and Cinema Biennales, and various private events and VIP weddings.

Reports in both Italian and international media suggested that wedding organizers had already reserved luxury hotel rooms and booked a significant number of gondolas and water taxis for late June, sparking concerns about accessibility for locals and tourists.

However, city officials denied these claims, emphasizing their commitment to ensuring Venice functions as usual. “It is our utmost priority to make sure the city functions as normal, for all, with no abnormal disruption to anyone,” the statement read.

Mayor Vows Respect for Venice’s Unique Heritage During Jeff Bezos’ Grand Venice Wedding

Venice’s mayor, Luigi Brugnaro, also weighed in, reaffirming that local authorities are working closely with event organizers to preserve the city’s character and daily operations.

“We are mutually working and supporting the organizers to ensure that the event will be absolutely respectful of the fragility and uniqueness of the city,” Brugnaro stated.

Also Read: $500M Mega-Yacht, $32K-A-Night Hotel Room: Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez’s Lavish Venice Wedding Costs Revealed

