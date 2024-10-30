Home
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Is Kansas Shifting? New Poll Indicates A Potential Swing State Emergence

The Cook Political Report has designated Kansas as a “Safe Republican” state, a label rooted in the state's historical voting patterns. Yet, evolving demographics and recent polling have sparked discussions about whether Kansas could become more competitive in upcoming elections.

Is Kansas Shifting? New Poll Indicates A Potential Swing State Emergence

The Cook Political Report has designated Kansas as a “Safe Republican” state, a label rooted in the state’s historical voting patterns. Yet, evolving demographics and recent polling have sparked discussions about whether Kansas could become more competitive in upcoming elections.

Kansas’s Republican Stronghold

For decades, Kansas has consistently leaned Republican, a trend supported by its predominantly rural areas and conservative suburbs. However, political experts like Neal Allen from Wichita State University suggest that while the state is trending slightly Democratic, a significant shift remains unlikely. Allen noted, “Kansas is only competitive in a Democratic landslide in 2024,” indicating that substantial changes would require extraordinary circumstances.

Recent Polling Indicates a Tight Race

Despite skepticism about Democratic viability in Kansas, a recent Fort Hays State University poll reveals a surprisingly close contest. The survey shows Republican nominee Donald Trump leading Democratic nominee Kamala Harris by just five points among likely voters, with 48% supporting Trump and 43% backing Harris. However, when considering all Kansans, Trump’s advantage expands to 11 points, reflecting the state’s historical Republican leanings.

Changes in Voter Demographics

The traditional Republican dominance in Kansas is being challenged by shifting voter preferences, particularly among educated suburban voters. Areas like Johnson County and Sedgwick County are showing increased openness to Democratic candidates. For instance, Johnson County, which strongly supported Mitt Romney in 2012, shifted to back Joe Biden in 2020. Similarly, Sedgwick County has become more competitive, indicating a potential shift in voter sentiment.

Notable Democratic Victories

Kansas Democrats have achieved significant wins in recent years. Governor Laura Kelly’s reelection in 2022 was a notable success, as was the rejection of a ballot measure to strip abortion rights, with a decisive 59-41 vote against the measure. Additionally, Congresswoman Sharice Davids flipped a traditionally Republican seat in 2018 and managed to hold it in 2022, even after redistricting favored Republicans.

The Path Forward for Democrats

Despite these gains, for Democrats to flip Kansas in future elections, they must bolster their support in rural areas where they currently receive less than 20% of the vote. Building this support will be crucial for a more competitive landscape in the state.

Filed under

Cook Political Report Kansas Swing State US Elections
