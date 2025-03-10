The controversy erupted after sex tape broker Kevin Blatt claimed he had seen a graphic video of Mangione, allegedly filmed in his parents' bathroom.

Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old accused of murdering healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has denied being the individual in an alleged sex tape reportedly being sold for $500,000 on the dark web.

His attorney, Karen Agnifilo, dismissed the allegations, stating, “Hopefully everyone realizes these are fake and not Luigi.”

Sex Tape Broker Alleges Mangione Recorded Explicit Video

The controversy erupted after sex tape broker Kevin Blatt claimed he had seen a graphic video of Mangione, allegedly filmed in his parents’ bathroom. According to Blatt, the video was originally created for a Grindr user and later offered for sale following Mangione’s high-profile arrest.

Blatt provided blurry screenshots that purportedly show a shirtless Mangione engaging in explicit acts. “The video is not professionally made—it’s a low-quality, solo recording from a bathroom and bedroom,” Blatt told The US Sun.

Luigi Mangione Allegedly Used Alias on Grindr

Blatt further claimed that Mangione used an alias on the popular dating app Grindr and had interactions with at least one man through the platform. He also noted that the phone number linked to the video had a Maryland area code, matching Mangione’s hometown.

“You can actually match up his parents’ bathroom from real estate listings of their house,” Blatt alleged, adding that the individual who received the videos was shocked to learn that Mangione was now facing murder charges.

No Buyers for the Alleged Video

Despite the controversy, no buyers have reportedly expressed interest in purchasing the tape. Blatt revealed that most potential clients refused to engage, citing concerns about Mangione’s criminal case.

“People don’t want to associate with anything linked to murder,” he said. “That’s also why I personally don’t want to broker this deal.”

Reports Claim Mangione Made Multiple Sex Tapes

While Mangione denies involvement in the alleged video, Radar Online has claimed that he recorded more than 20 highly stylized sex tapes before his arrest.

Following his detention, further details about his personal life, relationships, and health struggles have surfaced. One of his past social media posts, responding to a question about having a PhD, read: “I have a pretty huge d*.”**

As the legal proceedings against Luigi Mangione continue, his alleged connection to the sex tape scandal remains unverified. While Kevin Blatt insists the video is authentic, Mangione and his legal team have firmly denied the accusations.