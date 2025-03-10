Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Is Luigi Mangione Featured In A Sex Tape Being Secretly Sold For $500K On Dark Web? CEO Killer Has This To Say

Is Luigi Mangione Featured In A Sex Tape Being Secretly Sold For $500K On Dark Web? CEO Killer Has This To Say

The controversy erupted after sex tape broker Kevin Blatt claimed he had seen a graphic video of Mangione, allegedly filmed in his parents' bathroom.

Is Luigi Mangione Featured In A Sex Tape Being Secretly Sold For $500K On Dark Web? CEO Killer Has This To Say

Luigi Mangione


Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old accused of murdering healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has denied being the individual in an alleged sex tape reportedly being sold for $500,000 on the dark web.

His attorney, Karen Agnifilo, dismissed the allegations, stating, “Hopefully everyone realizes these are fake and not Luigi.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sex Tape Broker Alleges Mangione Recorded Explicit Video

The controversy erupted after sex tape broker Kevin Blatt claimed he had seen a graphic video of Mangione, allegedly filmed in his parents’ bathroom. According to Blatt, the video was originally created for a Grindr user and later offered for sale following Mangione’s high-profile arrest.

Blatt provided blurry screenshots that purportedly show a shirtless Mangione engaging in explicit acts. “The video is not professionally made—it’s a low-quality, solo recording from a bathroom and bedroom,” Blatt told The US Sun.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Luigi Mangione Allegedly Used Alias on Grindr

Blatt further claimed that Mangione used an alias on the popular dating app Grindr and had interactions with at least one man through the platform. He also noted that the phone number linked to the video had a Maryland area code, matching Mangione’s hometown.

“You can actually match up his parents’ bathroom from real estate listings of their house,” Blatt alleged, adding that the individual who received the videos was shocked to learn that Mangione was now facing murder charges.

No Buyers for the Alleged Video

Despite the controversy, no buyers have reportedly expressed interest in purchasing the tape. Blatt revealed that most potential clients refused to engage, citing concerns about Mangione’s criminal case.

“People don’t want to associate with anything linked to murder,” he said. “That’s also why I personally don’t want to broker this deal.”

Reports Claim Mangione Made Multiple Sex Tapes

While Mangione denies involvement in the alleged video, Radar Online has claimed that he recorded more than 20 highly stylized sex tapes before his arrest.

Following his detention, further details about his personal life, relationships, and health struggles have surfaced. One of his past social media posts, responding to a question about having a PhD, read: “I have a pretty huge d*.”**

As the legal proceedings against Luigi Mangione continue, his alleged connection to the sex tape scandal remains unverified. While Kevin Blatt insists the video is authentic, Mangione and his legal team have firmly denied the accusations.

ALSO READ: Gulmarg Fashion Show Sparks Controversy After Semi-Nude Men, Women In Skimpy Clothes Walk During Ramadan, Omar Abdullah Calls It Obscene

Filed under

Latest world news Luigi Mangione sex tape

newsx

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Release Date Shifted To August 22? Here’s The Latest Update!
South Korean Singer Whees

How Did Wheesung Die? South Korean Singer, 43, Found Dead At Home
Marco Rubio (Image courte

Marco Rubio Announces Cancellation of Most USAID Programs
Armenian FM and EAM S Jai

Armenian Foreign Minister Emphasizes Strong Armenia-India Bond During Visit
Poland Prime Minister Don

Poland PM Tusk Urges Respect Among Allies Following US-Poland Starlink Dispute: ‘True Leadership Means Respect’
newsx

Why Did A Fashion Show In Gulmarg Trigger Political And Religious Uproar?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Release Date Shifted To August 22? Here’s The Latest Update!

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Release Date Shifted To August 22? Here’s The Latest Update!

How Did Wheesung Die? South Korean Singer, 43, Found Dead At Home

How Did Wheesung Die? South Korean Singer, 43, Found Dead At Home

Marco Rubio Announces Cancellation of Most USAID Programs

Marco Rubio Announces Cancellation of Most USAID Programs

Armenian Foreign Minister Emphasizes Strong Armenia-India Bond During Visit

Armenian Foreign Minister Emphasizes Strong Armenia-India Bond During Visit

Poland PM Tusk Urges Respect Among Allies Following US-Poland Starlink Dispute: ‘True Leadership Means Respect’

Poland PM Tusk Urges Respect Among Allies Following US-Poland Starlink Dispute: ‘True Leadership Means Respect’

Entertainment

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Release Date Shifted To August 22? Here’s The Latest Update!

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Release Date Shifted To August 22? Here’s The Latest Update!

How Did Wheesung Die? South Korean Singer, 43, Found Dead At Home

How Did Wheesung Die? South Korean Singer, 43, Found Dead At Home

Kajol Announces Her Next Spine-Chilling Saga Maa; Mythical Clash Of Good vs Evil Set For June 27 Release

Kajol Announces Her Next Spine-Chilling Saga Maa; Mythical Clash Of Good vs Evil Set For

Mahesh Babu’s Intense Scene Leaked From SS Rajamouli’s ‘SSMB29’

Mahesh Babu’s Intense Scene Leaked From SS Rajamouli’s ‘SSMB29’

Who Is Nitanshi Goel? 17-Year-Old Laapataa Ladies Star Clinches IIFA Best Actress Award After Beating Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif In Race

Who Is Nitanshi Goel? 17-Year-Old Laapataa Ladies Star Clinches IIFA Best Actress Award After Beating

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women