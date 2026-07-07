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Home > World News > Is Macron Safe? Explosive Devices Detonated Near Hotel Housing France President in Damascus

Is Macron Safe? Explosive Devices Detonated Near Hotel Housing France President in Damascus

Two bomb explosions near the Four Seasons Hotel in Damascus injured at least 18 people during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Syria. Authorities have launched a search operation, while Macron's schedule remained unchanged.

Explosions in Damascus during Macron visit to Syria. Photo: Video Grab
Explosions in Damascus during Macron visit to Syria. Photo: Video Grab

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Tue 2026-07-07 14:41 IST

Two bombs exploded near the hotel in Damascus where Emmanuel Macron held meetings on Tuesday, Syrian state media said, but the French president’s office said he did not hear the explosions and he met Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa soon afterwards. The blasts underscore the major security challenges in Syria, where Macron is the first head of state of a major European Union country to visit since rebels led by Sharaa toppled Bashar al-Assad in 2024. The explosions struck a busy area between the Syrian tourism ministry and the national museum across the street from the Four Seasons, where Macron was meeting civil society groups.

Blast Near Hotel Housing France President Macron in Damascus

Syria’s state news agency reported that 18 people were injured in the explosions, including four police officers.

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The first blast hit soon after Macron’s motorcade left for the presidential palace. Reuters footage showed flames and smoke billowing from a trash can when a second explosion was caught on camera a few metres (yards) away.

The second blast went off next to an ambulance parked at the scene, where some two dozen people had gathered.

Flames and thick black smoke were seen billowing from close to the shops behind, as emergency personnel worked to put out the blaze.

Videos showed Macron’s motorcade heading along a highway towards the presidential palace before the blasts. Photographs then showed him standing alongside Sharaa and meeting other Syrian officials and military officers.



Search Operations Launched 

Internal security forces have launched search operations to identify those responsible, Syria’s state-run Al-Ekhbariya TV cited a security source as saying. Roads were sealed off and security measures were implemented after the blasts, a security source told Reuters.

The French Presidency said the blasts were not audible from the presidential motorcade and a Reuters journalist with the press group accompanying Macron did not hear the blast or see any commotion during the French president’s morning events.

The presidency said he intended to stick to his planned schedule for the day.

Inputs from Reuters

Also Read: Why Bilawal Bhutto is Threatening War Against India After His Defence Minister? 

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Is Macron Safe? Explosive Devices Detonated Near Hotel Housing France President in Damascus
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