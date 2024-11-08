Is Melania Trump Set to Be a ‘Part-Time’ First Lady? Role Under Scrutiny

Republican Donald Trump is set to return to the White House for a second, non-consecutive term after defeating his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, in the recent United States presidential election. This victory marks his comeback to the presidency four years after losing to Joe Biden. However, as Trump prepares to resume his role, questions have emerged regarding the role his wife, Melania Trump, will play. Reports suggest the former first lady may not be fully returning to the spotlight, sparking debates over a “part-time” role in her husband’s administration.

Melania Trump’s Limited Role as First Lady

Despite her husband’s high-profile campaign, Melania Trump was notably absent from most public appearances. She was only occasionally seen by his side during his 2024 White House bid, leading many to speculate on her future involvement. On Election Day, she joined Trump at a polling station in Palm Beach, Florida, marking one of her rare public appearances with him during the campaign.

After his win, Trump thanked his family and campaign staff in his victory speech, giving special recognition to Melania, saying, “I want to also thank my beautiful wife, Melania, who has the number one best-selling book in the country. Can you believe that?” Melania, present at the event, acknowledged the cheers with a smile and wave.

However, her absence in a family photo posted by Trump’s granddaughter, Kai, after the election has further fueled rumors. The image, captioned “The whole squad,” also featured Elon Musk, a vocal Trump supporter during the election.

Potential for a “Part-Time” First Lady

Sources close to the family suggest Melania may not make the White House her primary residence. Instead, she could opt to split her time between Palm Beach, New York, and occasional visits to Washington to fulfill ceremonial responsibilities, such as hosting state dinners. “She will have her private living apartment [in Washington], but she also has her home in New York and at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach,” a source told People. “She will spend time in all of these places.”

The source went on to say it is “not likely” Melania will fully return to the White House, confirming her preference to avoid the full-time role typically associated with the first lady.

Balancing Family and Public Duties

Melania and Donald Trump’s 18-year-old son, Barron, is currently a freshman at New York University’s Stern School of Business. Melania reportedly values her time with Barron and intends to remain close to him in New York. As a People source explained, “As much as Melania loves Mar-a-Lago and her life in Palm Beach, she will spend more time in New York with her son, who is more important to her than anything else.”

Observers say Melania “knows what to do” as a first lady but has a “mind of her own” regarding her role, suggesting that she may carefully select which aspects of the role to embrace if she returns to the White House in any capacity.

The “Part-Time First Lady” Speculation

As anticipation mounts over Melania’s potential role, insiders have begun to use the term “part-time First Lady.” Michael Wolff, a longtime Trump chronicler, revealed that senior Republicans have even floated this title in private conversations. According to a family source, Melania’s focus has always been her son’s well-being, which could influence how actively she participates in first lady duties. The source explained, “Barron’s safety and well-being will always remain at the top of her priority list, but that doesn’t mean she would shirk her duties as first lady should that opportunity come again.”

Melania’s Previous Experience in the White House

Melania’s first tenure as first lady was marked by a low profile and limited engagement with Washington’s political and social circles. According to reports, she and Trump maintained separate bedrooms during his 2017-2021 term, and she postponed moving to the White House by five months, citing a desire for Barron to complete his school year in New York.

Observers say she was often uncomfortable in Washington, rarely attending political events or functions. Kate Andersen Brower, author of several books on the White House, told Axios, “She clearly hated being in Washington,” noting that she appeared to distance herself from her husband and from the political scene in general.