Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 6, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Is NASA’s New Mission Delayed Till 2027 Due To Trump Joining Office? Here’s The Truth

Launched in 2017, the Artemis program aims to establish a sustainable human presence on the Moon as a stepping stone for future Mars exploration. Its inaugural mission, Artemis 1, was an uncrewed test flight to the Moon and back, conducted in 2022 after multiple delays.

Is NASA’s New Mission Delayed Till 2027 Due To Trump Joining Office? Here’s The Truth

The United States has delayed its timeline for returning to the Moon, pushing the Artemis 3 mission from 2026 to mid-2027. The decision, announced by NASA officials on Thursday, December 6, comes as the agency addresses problems with the Orion crew capsule’s heat shield and other technical issues.

Launched in 2017, the Artemis program aims to establish a sustainable human presence on the Moon as a stepping stone for future Mars exploration. Its inaugural mission, Artemis 1, was an uncrewed test flight to the Moon and back, conducted in 2022 after multiple delays.

Challenges with Orion

Post-flight analyses of Artemis 1 revealed unexpected erosion of Orion’s heat shield, along with issues in its electrical and life support systems. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson explained that engineers have identified the root cause of the heat shield problem and devised a solution. “The safety of our astronauts is always first in our decisions,” Nelson emphasized.

Revised Timelines

Artemis 2: Initially planned for September 2025, this mission, which will carry a crew but will not involve a lunar landing, is now set for April 2026.

Artemis 3: The mission to land astronauts, including the first woman and the first person of color, on the Moon’s south pole is rescheduled to mid-2027.  Nelson noted that this new timeline still places the U.S. ahead of China’s stated goal of a lunar landing by 2030.

NASA’s progress also hinges on the readiness of SpaceX’s Starship rocket, which will serve as the lunar lander. While SpaceX has made significant advances, the vehicle still requires rigorous testing, particularly for its in-orbit refueling capability. Additionally, spacesuits for the mission, designed by Axiom Space, remain under development.

Potential Changes Under New Leadership

The announcement coincides with preparations for President-elect Donald Trump’s administration, which could significantly alter NASA’s direction. Trump has nominated billionaire and private astronaut Jared Isaacman to lead the agency.

Experts speculate the new administration might consider canceling the costly Space Launch System (SLS) rocket or redirecting resources from lunar missions to focus on Mars exploration.

Despite the delays, NASA remains committed to Artemis as a cornerstone of its long-term vision for space exploration. Nelson reassured that missions would not proceed until all safety measures are thoroughly addressed. The agency is determined to maintain its leadership in space exploration, even as challenges persist.

ALSO READ: Is Brian Thompson Killer Finally Identified? The Suspect Used A New Jersey Driver’s License To Check Into A Hostel

Filed under

donald trump latest viral news lunar landing NASA Trending news

Advertisement

Also Read

Catholic Nun, 57, Arrested After Cops Busted A Deadly Italian Mafia Ring- Here’s What She Exactly Did

Catholic Nun, 57, Arrested After Cops Busted A Deadly Italian Mafia Ring- Here’s What She...

What Is Tom Cruise Estranged Daughter’s Net Worth? Suri Cruise Is Now A Millionaire But Won’t Get All The Money At Once From Father’s Trust Fund

What Is Tom Cruise Estranged Daughter’s Net Worth? Suri Cruise Is Now A Millionaire But...

Is Brian Thompson Killer Finally Identified? The Suspect Used A New Jersey Driver’s License To Check Into A Hostel

Is Brian Thompson Killer Finally Identified? The Suspect Used A New Jersey Driver’s License To...

There Is Stuff Churning Around, Says Emily Blunt On Potential The Devil Wears Prada Sequel

There Is Stuff Churning Around, Says Emily Blunt On Potential The Devil Wears Prada Sequel

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates New Judicial Court Complex

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates New Judicial Court Complex

Entertainment

What Is Tom Cruise Estranged Daughter’s Net Worth? Suri Cruise Is Now A Millionaire But Won’t Get All The Money At Once From Father’s Trust Fund

What Is Tom Cruise Estranged Daughter’s Net Worth? Suri Cruise Is Now A Millionaire But

There Is Stuff Churning Around, Says Emily Blunt On Potential The Devil Wears Prada Sequel

There Is Stuff Churning Around, Says Emily Blunt On Potential The Devil Wears Prada Sequel

Johnny Depp’s Ex Amber Heard Is Expecting Second Child, Who Is The Father? Know Here!

Johnny Depp’s Ex Amber Heard Is Expecting Second Child, Who Is The Father? Know Here!

Prince Harry Breaks Silence On Divorce Speculation With Meghan, Says ‘We’ve Divorced 10-12 Times’

Prince Harry Breaks Silence On Divorce Speculation With Meghan, Says ‘We’ve Divorced 10-12 Times’

Pushpa 2 Tragedy: Allu Arjun Booked In Connection Of Women’s Death

Pushpa 2 Tragedy: Allu Arjun Booked In Connection Of Women’s Death

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nykaa Fashion CEO Nihir Parikh Quits With Immediate Effect. What’s Next for Nykaa Fashion?

Nykaa Fashion CEO Nihir Parikh Quits With Immediate Effect. What’s Next for Nykaa Fashion?

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox