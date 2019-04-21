Is NTJ linked with Sri Lanka bomb blasts? As per reports, a foreign intelligence agency has reported that the NTJ was planning to carry out suicide attacks targeting prominent churches as well as the Indian high commission in Sri Lanka's Colombo.

Is NTJ linked with Sri Lanka bomb blasts?

National Thowheeth Jama’ath (NTJ) is a radical Muslim group in Sri Lanka that came to notice last year when it was linked to the vandalization of Buddhist statues. As per reports, a foreign intelligence agency has reported that the NTJ was planning to carry out suicide attacks targeting prominent churches as well as the Indian high commission in Sri Lanka’s Colombo.

Sri Lanka’s police chief Pujuth Jayasundara has sent an intelligence warning to top officers on April 11 about the serial blasts. As per warning, the police chief has made a nationwide alert 10 days before Sunday’s bomb attacks in the country that suicide bombers planned to hit prominent churches.

At least 160 people, including 35 foreigners, and 400 injured after eight explosions took place in Sri Lanka during Easter congregation on Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Meanwhile, no terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility for the blasts so far. The Sri Lankan Police and Army personnel have been deployed at the blast sites while experts from the forensic science team and bomb squad have reached the spot. A high alert has been sounded in many parts of the country.

Around 8:45 am in the morning when people were heading to Church for Easter celebrations. The rescue operation is underway with the injured being taken to the Colombo National Hospital, reported PTI. The explosions have occurred in and around the Srilankan capital. India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is also in constant touch with the Indian High Commission in Colombo to keep a tab of the situation.

Reports confirmed that several tourists were also injured at explosions in Colombo’s Shangri La and Kingsbury hotels. After visiting the hotels, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Economic Reforms Harshe De Silva confirmed that ‘many foreigners’ were injured.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More