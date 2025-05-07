Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Is Pakistan Panicking? Pakistani Troops Move to Battle-Ready Positions In Lahore

Is Pakistan Panicking? Pakistani Troops Move to Battle-Ready Positions In Lahore

Tensions are high in South Asia following India’s precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Just hours after the operation, Pakistan’s Army has reportedly been asked to move into battle-ready positions, especially in and around Lahore, raising fears of further escalation.

Is Pakistan Panicking? Pakistani Troops Move to Battle-Ready Positions In Lahore

Pakistan’s army has reportedly been asked to move into battle-ready positions, especially in and around Lahore, raising fears of escalation.


Tensions are high in South Asia following India’s precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Just hours after the operation, Pakistan’s Army has reportedly been asked to move into battle-ready positions, especially in and around Lahore, raising fears of further escalation.

India’s strikes were launched in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 people were killed in a deadly assault linked to Pakistan-based terror groups.

Pakistani Troops Shift to Defensive Mode Near Border

According to sources, Pakistan’s military has taken defensive positions in key areas near the India-Pakistan border, particularly in Punjab province. Army locations in cities like Kasur, Bahawalnagar, Sialkot, Sheikhupura, and Narowal were reportedly evacuated. Civilians living near these army installations were asked to relocate to safer places. Several areas experienced complete blackouts after the strikes.

“Pakistan’s Army has been asked to move to battle-ready positions in Lahore,” sources confirmed. This move suggests Islamabad is preparing for the possibility of more conflict, even though India has clarified that it did not target Pakistani military installations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Some Political Leaders in Pakistan Showed Reluctance

Despite the military buildup, there appears to be hesitation within Pakistan’s political circles about pushing the conflict further. Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Rana Sanaullah was recently criticized for suggesting a brief pause in fighting.

“Sources indicated that there were some reservations among Pakistan’s political class to carry on with the fight against India,” insiders revealed.

Pakistan’s Army Chief Visits Air Force HQ After Strikes

Pakistan’s top military official, Army Chief General Asim Munir, paid a sudden visit to the Air Force headquarters shortly after India carried out its missile strikes. This move highlights the seriousness with which Pakistan is treating the situation and its focus on air defense preparedness.

Meanwhile, the blackouts and movement of troops indicate that the country is bracing for any further military developments.

India’s Operation Sindoor: A Focused Response to Terror

India launched Operation Sindoor late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. The mission was aimed at destroying terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK, and it involved targeted strikes on nine locations.

The Indian government emphasized that no Pakistani military sites were hit during the operation.

According to Indian officials, the strikes were carefully planned and carried out with precision to ensure minimal risk of escalation.

“India launched a series of targeted precision strikes under ‘Operation Sindoor’ against terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday, in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.”

Shehbaz Sharif Responds: “We Will Exact Revenge”

In a fiery national address, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the Indian strikes and promised retaliation. He claimed that the attacks killed 26 civilians, although this has not been independently verified.

“We will exact revenge for every drop of Pakistani blood,” Sharif said.

He also claimed that Pakistan has suffered more from terrorism than any other country and called on his people to unite in this difficult time.

“Terrorism has affected Pakistan the most and the citizens of the country should be united to fight the enemy,” he said, while describing India’s military action as “speculation that their mission is about eradicating terrorism.”

The Spark: Pahalgam Terror Attack

India’s military action was launched less than two weeks after the horrific attack in Pahalgam on April 22. In that attack, 26 civilians were killed by three terrorists—two of whom were confirmed to be Pakistani nationals connected to a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) affiliate.

The brutal nature of the assault and its clear cross-border links prompted India’s decision to respond militarily with Operation Sindoor.

Also Read: ‘Justice Is Served’: India Hits At PoK Terror Base; Indian Army Launches Operation Sindoor

Filed under

Lahore Operation Sindoor

India and Japan are stren

India-Japan Security Ties Amid Indo-Pacific Tensions
IMF Urges Calm Between In

IMF Urges Calm Between India And Pakistan, Sets Date For Pakistan Loan Review
As part of a nationwide c

Amritsar Resumes Blackout As Part Of Nationwide Civil Defence Drill; Residents Urged Not To Panic
In a major move, Pakistan

Pakistan Shuts Down Airspace for Commercial Flights at Lahore and Islamabad Airports
UNGA President Urges Indi

UNGA President Urges India, Pakistan To De-Escalate Tensions, Calls For Dialogue
Black smoke billowed from

No Pope Yet: Black Smoke Rises from Sistine Chapel as Conclave Begins
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India-Japan Security Ties Amid Indo-Pacific Tensions

India-Japan Security Ties Amid Indo-Pacific Tensions

IMF Urges Calm Between India And Pakistan, Sets Date For Pakistan Loan Review

IMF Urges Calm Between India And Pakistan, Sets Date For Pakistan Loan Review

Amritsar Resumes Blackout As Part Of Nationwide Civil Defence Drill; Residents Urged Not To Panic

Amritsar Resumes Blackout As Part Of Nationwide Civil Defence Drill; Residents Urged Not To Panic

Pakistan Shuts Down Airspace for Commercial Flights at Lahore and Islamabad Airports

Pakistan Shuts Down Airspace for Commercial Flights at Lahore and Islamabad Airports

UNGA President Urges India, Pakistan To De-Escalate Tensions, Calls For Dialogue

UNGA President Urges India, Pakistan To De-Escalate Tensions, Calls For Dialogue

Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation Sindoor, Internet

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show Online

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut Look: ‘All Of You Made Me Feel Like….’

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media