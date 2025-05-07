Is Pakistan Panicking? Pakistani Troops Move to Battle-Ready Positions In Lahore

Tensions are high in South Asia following India’s precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Just hours after the operation, Pakistan’s Army has reportedly been asked to move into battle-ready positions, especially in and around Lahore, raising fears of further escalation.

Pakistan’s army has reportedly been asked to move into battle-ready positions, especially in and around Lahore, raising fears of escalation.

Tensions are high in South Asia following India’s precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Just hours after the operation, Pakistan’s Army has reportedly been asked to move into battle-ready positions, especially in and around Lahore, raising fears of further escalation.

India’s strikes were launched in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 people were killed in a deadly assault linked to Pakistan-based terror groups.

Pakistani Troops Shift to Defensive Mode Near Border

According to sources, Pakistan’s military has taken defensive positions in key areas near the India-Pakistan border, particularly in Punjab province. Army locations in cities like Kasur, Bahawalnagar, Sialkot, Sheikhupura, and Narowal were reportedly evacuated. Civilians living near these army installations were asked to relocate to safer places. Several areas experienced complete blackouts after the strikes.

“Pakistan’s Army has been asked to move to battle-ready positions in Lahore,” sources confirmed. This move suggests Islamabad is preparing for the possibility of more conflict, even though India has clarified that it did not target Pakistani military installations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Some Political Leaders in Pakistan Showed Reluctance

Despite the military buildup, there appears to be hesitation within Pakistan’s political circles about pushing the conflict further. Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Rana Sanaullah was recently criticized for suggesting a brief pause in fighting.

“Sources indicated that there were some reservations among Pakistan’s political class to carry on with the fight against India,” insiders revealed.

Pakistan’s Army Chief Visits Air Force HQ After Strikes

Pakistan’s top military official, Army Chief General Asim Munir, paid a sudden visit to the Air Force headquarters shortly after India carried out its missile strikes. This move highlights the seriousness with which Pakistan is treating the situation and its focus on air defense preparedness.

Meanwhile, the blackouts and movement of troops indicate that the country is bracing for any further military developments.

India’s Operation Sindoor: A Focused Response to Terror

India launched Operation Sindoor late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. The mission was aimed at destroying terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK, and it involved targeted strikes on nine locations.

The Indian government emphasized that no Pakistani military sites were hit during the operation.

According to Indian officials, the strikes were carefully planned and carried out with precision to ensure minimal risk of escalation.

“India launched a series of targeted precision strikes under ‘Operation Sindoor’ against terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday, in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.”

Shehbaz Sharif Responds: “We Will Exact Revenge”

In a fiery national address, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the Indian strikes and promised retaliation. He claimed that the attacks killed 26 civilians, although this has not been independently verified.

“We will exact revenge for every drop of Pakistani blood,” Sharif said.

He also claimed that Pakistan has suffered more from terrorism than any other country and called on his people to unite in this difficult time.

“Terrorism has affected Pakistan the most and the citizens of the country should be united to fight the enemy,” he said, while describing India’s military action as “speculation that their mission is about eradicating terrorism.”

The Spark: Pahalgam Terror Attack

India’s military action was launched less than two weeks after the horrific attack in Pahalgam on April 22. In that attack, 26 civilians were killed by three terrorists—two of whom were confirmed to be Pakistani nationals connected to a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) affiliate.

The brutal nature of the assault and its clear cross-border links prompted India’s decision to respond militarily with Operation Sindoor.