Thursday, May 1, 2025
  Is Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif Hospitalised Due To Piles? Leaked Hospital Report Reveals The Truth

Is Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif Hospitalised Due To Piles? Leaked Hospital Report Reveals The Truth

Analysts and political observers believe the timing of Sharif’s hospital admission could be linked to increasing internal stress, especially in light of India’s aggressive stance following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

Is Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif Hospitalised Due To Piles? Leaked Hospital Report Reveals The Truth

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif


As diplomatic tensions rise between India and Pakistan, reports of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s hospitalisation have stirred widespread speculation.

A leaked hospital memo, which has gone viral online, suggests the Pakistani PM is undergoing treatment for hemorrhoids (piles) at the Army Hospital in Rawalpindi.

Confidential Health Memo Raises Questions

The alleged hospital document, marked “confidential,” states that Shehbaz Sharif has been under medical observation since April 27.

Despite the absence of any official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the leaked note has led to growing curiosity about the leader’s health.

Is Rising Political Pressure Taking a Toll?

Analysts and political observers believe the timing of Sharif’s hospital admission could be linked to increasing internal stress, especially in light of India’s aggressive stance following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

The intensifying diplomatic strain may be affecting the mental and physical well-being of Islamabad’s top leadership.

India’s Strong Response Fuels Pressure on Pakistan

In retaliation for the Pahalgam attack, India has implemented a series of tough measures, including the revocation of the Indus Waters Treaty and the mass deportation of Pakistani nationals, with minimal exceptions. These moves have escalated the geopolitical conflict, putting additional pressure on the Pakistani government.

According to the leaked memo, hospital staff were instructed to maintain strict confidentiality regarding the prime minister’s health condition. This directive has only fueled further speculation and concern over the current state of Pakistan’s leadership during a critical period.

