Is PM Modi Invited To Donald Trump’s Swearing-In Ceremony? Here’s The List Of Guests And Schedule

The inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump is set to be a grand affair, kicking off with celebrations on Saturday at his Virginia golf club and culminating in the official swearing-in ceremony on Monday. With billionaires, former presidents, and international dignitaries on the guest list, this historic event promises to be a blend of pageantry and politics.

Here’s everything you need to know about the events, the schedule, and the key players involved.

What Day Is Trump’s Inauguration?

The official swearing-in ceremony for Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance is scheduled for Monday at 12 p.m. EST. However, the festivities surrounding the inauguration begin as early as Saturday, stretching over four days of celebrations and ceremonial events.

Inauguration Schedule

Saturday, January 13

Reception and Fireworks : A celebratory event hosted at Trump’s golf club in Virginia.

: A celebratory event hosted at Trump’s golf club in Virginia. Cabinet Reception and Vice President’s Dinner: High-profile gatherings for the incoming administration’s key members.

Sunday, January 14

Wreath-Laying Ceremony : To honor fallen soldiers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

: To honor fallen soldiers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. Victory Rally : Trump is set to deliver remarks at Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C.

: Trump is set to deliver remarks at Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. Candlelight Dinner: An elegant event where Trump will address attendees.

Monday, January 15

Morning Church Service : A tradition observed at St. John’s Church before the swearing-in ceremony.

: A tradition observed at St. John’s Church before the swearing-in ceremony. Tea at the White House : A meeting between the Bidens and the Trumps to signify a peaceful transfer of power.

: A meeting between the Bidens and the Trumps to signify a peaceful transfer of power. Swearing-In Ceremony : The centerpiece of the inauguration at the U.S. Capitol.

: The centerpiece of the inauguration at the U.S. Capitol. Farewell to Outgoing Leaders : A farewell ceremony for President Biden and Vice President Harris.

: A farewell ceremony for President Biden and Vice President Harris. Signing Ceremony : Trump will sign his first official documents and nominations in the President’s Room at the Capitol.

: Trump will sign his first official documents and nominations in the President’s Room at the Capitol. Inaugural Luncheon : Hosted by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies.

: Hosted by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies. Presidential Parade : Trump will review the troops and lead a parade down Pennsylvania Avenue.

: Trump will review the troops and lead a parade down Pennsylvania Avenue. Commander in Chief Ball and Inaugural Balls: Trump is expected to speak at the Liberty Inaugural Ball and the Starlight Ball, among others.

Tuesday, January 16

National Prayer Service: The official inaugural activities conclude with a service reflecting unity and prayer for the nation’s future.

Who’s Attending?

Former Presidents

Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton will attend the inauguration alongside their spouses, including former First Lady Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush.

Notable Absences

Michelle Obama will not attend, citing personal reasons. Former President Jimmy Carter’s absence is also notable, as he passed away in December.

World Leaders

While it’s unusual for foreign leaders to attend U.S. inaugurations, some have been invited:

S Jaishankar (India) : On the invitation of the Trump-Vance inaugural committee, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will represent the Government of India at the swearing-in ceremony.

On the invitation of the Trump-Vance inaugural committee, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will represent the Government of India at the swearing-in ceremony. Javier Milei (Argentina) : The first foreign leader to meet Trump after his electoral win, confirmed his attendance.

: The first foreign leader to meet Trump after his electoral win, confirmed his attendance. Nayib Bukele (El Salvador) and Giorgia Meloni (Italy) : Both were invited, though Meloni’s attendance is contingent on her schedule.

and : Both were invited, though Meloni’s attendance is contingent on her schedule. Xi Jinping (China) : Will send an envoy as his representative.

: Will send an envoy as his representative. Jair Bolsonaro (Brazil): The indicted former president is trying to secure his passport to attend.

Billionaires in Attendance

The event will feature prominent billionaires, including:

Elon Musk (Tesla and SpaceX CEO)

(Tesla and SpaceX CEO) Mark Zuckerberg (Meta CEO)

(Meta CEO) Jeff Bezos (Amazon founder)

(Amazon founder) Sam Altman (OpenAI CEO)

Was PM Modi Invited?

There has been considerable speculation, especially on social media, regarding whether Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited, following the announcement that Jaishankar will be attending. Government officials have not confirmed whether the invitation was specifically extended to the PM or if Jaishankar is representing him.

What Does Trump’s Administration Mean for India?

The new administration has emphasized the importance of strengthening Indo-US relations, a goal supported by both political parties. However, the arrival of Trump’s government presents challenges for India, including issues such as tariff rates and illegal migration. It remains to be seen how both nations will address these concerns moving forward.

These individuals will also co-host events and receptions, showcasing their influence and support for the incoming administration.

Performances and Entertainment

Carrie Underwood will perform during the official ceremony.

will perform during the official ceremony. The Village People will entertain guests at several events, including the victory rally, with their iconic hit “Y.M.C.A.”

Note: The inauguration will be broadcast live on major networks and streamed on the White House’s official website for those unable to attend in person.

Flags and Federal Closures

Flags will be raised to full staff on Inauguration Day, despite earlier orders for them to remain at half-staff to honor Jimmy Carter.

Banks, post offices, and stock markets will be closed as the inauguration coincides with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday.

Historical Context and Significance

The inauguration of Donald Trump brings several historical parallels. Notably, Trump himself skipped President Biden’s 2021 inauguration, becoming the first outgoing president in modern history to do so since Andrew Johnson in 1869. However, Biden confirmed his attendance for Trump’s ceremony, underscoring the importance of preserving tradition and unity during the peaceful transfer of power.

