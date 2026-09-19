Is Russia Planning To Attack NATO Countries? Here’s What European Leaders Warned

European security concerns have intensified over the possibility of Russia carrying out attacks against NATO countries while portraying them as accidental, in an attempt to test the alliance’s response. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has warned that Russian drones or missiles could enter the territory of one or more NATO countries on the alliance’s eastern flank in the coming months. Tusk told Poland’s parliament that such strikes could be presented as “accidents” to discourage NATO members from invoking the alliance’s collective-defence commitments. He said Russia could seek to weaken NATO’s cohesion by creating uncertainty over how the alliance would respond.

Europe On Alert Over Russian Hybrid Threat

The warning comes amid growing European concerns over what governments describe as Russia’s intensifying hybrid activities, including alleged cyberattacks, sabotage, drone incidents, airspace violations and threats to critical infrastructure. French President Emmanuel Macron said on September 18 that the Russian hybrid threat against Europe and France had intensified. France has increased vigilance and ordered preparations to protect critical infrastructure and sensitive defence-industry sites against possible drone and cyberattacks. Macron also said recent incidents across Europe showed that countries could not assume they would receive advance warnings of a physical attack.

NATO Strengthens Eastern Flank

NATO has already increased its defensive posture along its eastern flank following a series of airspace incidents. The alliance says Russia’s airspace violations, cyberattacks and acts of sabotage have increased and that it has strengthened air and missile defences and deployed additional capabilities under its Eastern Sentry activity. NATO’s military authorities have also highlighted the growing importance of drones and the rapidly shrinking response time in modern warfare. European governments are now reviewing their preparedness as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues to fuel wider security concerns across the continent.

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