Is Russia Sharing Satellite Intel With Iran To Target US Bases? Trump To Question Putin

US President Donald Trump said he plans to directly ask Russian President Vladimir Putin whether Moscow helped Iran target American military bases in the Middle East by providing satellite intelligence. The question comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of helping Tehran by monitoring Gulf countries and US military sites and allegedly passing the satellite imagery to Iran.

“I’ll ask Putin about it. We’ll find out,” Trump said. He acknowledged the allegations but played down their effect on the Iran war, saying any Russian assistance “hasn’t had much impact because we’ve knocked the hell out of” Iran.

Iran war claims put Russian satellite activity under scrutiny

Reportedly, Zelenskyy said Ukraine had gathered evidence of “active Russian satellite surveillance” of Gulf states and American military facilities since the beginning of July. He alleged that the images later appeared in Iran and pointed to a link between Russian surveillance and Iranian attacks.

“These images subsequently appear in Iran. At the same time, there is a clear correlation between Russia’s satellite imagery of these sites and Iranian strikes, both before the attacks, in preparation for them, and afterward, to assess the damage inflicted,” Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Iran war allegations point to four military bases

Reports say that according to Zelenskyy, Russian satellites specifically focused on four military air bases on July 19 and 20: two in Bahrain, one in Jordan and one in Kuwait. He said the facilities later featured in Iran’s operational planning.

“The purpose is clear. None of us in the world should turn a blind eye to one very simple fact: evil always seeks ways to make things worse and spread further. Russia must be stopped. This war must be stopped. Pressure on the aggressor must work,” Zelenskyy added.

Iran war diplomacy remains Trump’s immediate focus

Despite the allegations against Moscow, Trump indicated that Washington’s immediate focus remains negotiations with Tehran. He referred to a recent pause in military operations and said Iran had asked to resume talks after sustained US strikes.

“They asked us very nicely, ‘Please stop, let’s meet,’” Trump said, as per reports. “And that’s where we are right now; see what happens. If we don’t make a deal, we go back to the same thing.”

Trump has repeatedly said US military operations have significantly weakened Iran’s capabilities. He cited those claims while arguing that any alleged Russian intelligence support has not had a major strategic impact on the Iran war. His planned conversation with Putin could now determine what Moscow says about the accusations.

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