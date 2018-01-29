NewsX reveals the shocking story of a Yazidi woman Nihad Barakat Shamo Alawsi, who was abducted by Islamic State (IS) and raped repeatedly from Iraq-Syria border, when she was just 15 years. Narrating her shocking ordeal, Nihad Barakat while speaking to NewsX thanked for highlighting and exposing the state of affairs and brutality done by the Islamic State (IS).

NewsX reveals the traumatic ordeal of a Yazidi woman Nihad Barakat Shamo Alawsi, who was abducted by Islamic State (IS) and raped repeatedly from Iraq-Syria border, when she was just 15 years. The Yazidi woman was treated like an animal and has now reached out to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for India’s assistance. Narrating her shocking ordeal, Nihad Barakat while speaking to NewsX thanked for highlighting and exposing the state of affairs and brutality done by IS. She thanked for revealing her story and problems. She also thanked the Indian government, Hindu people who helped them and supported them to come here. “I was only 15 when the IS attacked our area and killed thousands of people and behead them.”

According to Yazidi woman Nihad Barakat Shamo Alawsi, she was abducted along with 27 other family members. In a first person account, she revealed that the IS attacked a Yezidi town and abducted people, their family members around 4PM in 2015. When the attack happened in August 3, 2014 … hundreds and thousands of Yazidi families became homeless in just one night and were forced to sleep outside. More than half a million people became homeless in one night … more than 10,000 Yazidi men where killed by heading … thousands of children and elders suffered starvation and dehydration … it has been three years from then but the international community including have not taken any solid action to find a solution so that the Yazidi people can go back to their region …”

“I would like to thank Art of Living (AOL) Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. We met Foreign Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj 2015. It was unforgettable when she said that her heart bleed for yazidi people. And this time when we met her, we appealed to her to take an action and help us …” said a person who was translating Yazidi woman Nihad Barakat Shamo Alawsi.