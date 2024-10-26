Is The Middle East War Escalating As Israel Strikes Iran?

Israel started airstrikes targeting what it labeled as military installations in Iran, responding to a ballistic missile attack that occurred on October 1. Officials have not provided immediate updates regarding any damage sustained in Iran.

This military action, which Israel had warned about for several weeks, comes at a time when tensions are high in the Middle East, particularly following Hamas’s initial assault on Israel over a year ago. In response, Israel has conducted extensive ground operations in Gaza and has also launched an incursion into Lebanon to confront militants who have received support from Iran.

Precise strikes on military targets in Iran

The Israeli military characterized Saturday’s operations as “precise strikes on military targets in Iran,” though specific details were not immediately shared.

According to Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the Iranian government and its regional affiliates have been persistently attacking Israel since October 7, including direct strikes from Iranian territory. He emphasized that Israel, like any other sovereign nation, has both the right and obligation to defend itself.

Tehran residents hear explosions

In Tehran, residents reported hearing explosions, and state media acknowledged these sounds, attributing some of them to air defense systems in the city. One local resident noted hearing at least seven blasts, causing disturbances in the vicinity. They requested anonymity due to fears of reprisals.

Flight tracking data indicated that international flights began rerouting around western Iran as news of the airstrikes spread. Iranian state television offered limited coverage, briefly acknowledging the attacks before shifting focus to footage of men loading trucks at a vegetable market in Tehran, seemingly to downplay the situation.

Syria reports missile attack

Simultaneously, the Syrian state news agency SANA reported that missile barrages were launched towards certain military positions in southern and central Syria, with the source being the occupied Syrian Golan and Lebanese territories. They claimed that some missiles were intercepted by Syria’s air defenses, but no immediate casualty reports were available.

Iran had conducted two missile strikes against Israel in the preceding months amid the ongoing conflict that erupted after Hamas’s October 7 attack, which resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people and the abduction of 250 others into Gaza.

The larger war

Since then, local health officials have reported over 42,000 Palestinian fatalities in Gaza, although they do not differentiate between civilians and combatants. The United Nations has noted that hundreds of thousands remain trapped with minimal access to food or supplies as Israeli forces tighten their grip on northern Gaza, particularly around Jabaliya, where humanitarian aid is critically low. Israeli operations in the West Bank have also led to hundreds of additional casualties.

In Lebanon, Israel has launched a ground invasion and conducted numerous airstrikes, creating significant unrest in the region.

Antony Blinken returns to the U.S from Israel

The timing of the strikes coincided with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s return to the U.S. after a diplomatic tour in the Middle East, where U.S. officials cautioned Israel to consider its responses carefully to avoid escalating the regional conflict and to refrain from targeting Iranian nuclear facilities.

A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council confirmed awareness of Israel’s targeted operations against military sites in Iran and advised reporters to refer to the Israeli government for further operational details.

Israel informed the U.S. of the planned strikes beforehand

Two U.S. officials mentioned that Israel informed the U.S. of the planned strikes beforehand and clarified that the U.S. did not participate in the operation. These officials requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the ongoing operations.

Following a significant Iranian missile attack on October 1, Israel had committed to a strong retaliation. Iran had claimed its missile barrage was a response to fatal Israeli assaults on Hezbollah, its ally in Lebanon, and threatened to retaliate against any Israeli strikes.

Longstanding rivalry between Israel and Iran

The longstanding rivalry between Israel and Iran dates back to the 1979 Islamic Revolution, with Israel identifying Iran as its primary threat due to its leadership’s calls for Israel’s destruction, its backing of anti-Israel militant groups, and its nuclear ambitions.

Over the years, Israel and Iran have been engaged in a covert conflict, which has included the assassination of key Iranian nuclear scientists and cyberattacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, all attributed to Israel. In contrast, Iran has been accused of orchestrating various assaults on shipping in the Middle East, which eventually escalated to attacks on maritime operations by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.

Since Hamas’s attack on October 7, the conflict has become more overt. Israel has focused its efforts on Hezbollah, which has been launching rockets into Israeli territory since the onset of the Gaza war. Additionally, several high-ranking Iranian military officials have reportedly been killed in Israeli airstrikes in Syria and Lebanon throughout the year.

Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran

In April, after the deaths of two Iranian generals in an Israeli airstrike on a diplomatic site in Syria, Iran launched a series of missile and drone attacks on Israel, which caused limited damage. Israel, facing pressure from Western nations for restraint, opted for a measured response.

However, after Iran’s missile strike earlier this month, Israel vowed to take more stringent measures.

On Friday, Israeli airstrikes in residential areas of southern Gaza resulted in the deaths of 38 individuals, including 13 children from the same family, according to Palestinian health officials.

In northern Gaza, Israeli forces reportedly raided Kamal Adwan Hospital, one of the few operational medical facilities in the region. Israeli military efforts against Hamas have intensified in northern Gaza in recent weeks, raising alarms from aid organizations regarding the dire humanitarian situation.

In Lebanon, Israeli strikes in the southeast reportedly killed three journalists associated with news outlets aligned with Hezbollah.

