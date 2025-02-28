Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, March 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Is The US-Ukraine Mineral Deal At Risk? Trump Accuses Zelenskyy Of Failing To Show Gratitude

Is The US-Ukraine Mineral Deal At Risk? Trump Accuses Zelenskyy Of Failing To Show Gratitude

US-Ukraine mineral deal, Trump Zelenskyy clash, JD Vance, rare earth minerals, US support for Ukraine, Oval Office meeting, US-Ukraine relations, Trump Ukraine dispute, Zelenskyy thankfulness, geopolitical tensions.

Is The US-Ukraine Mineral Deal At Risk? Trump Accuses Zelenskyy Of Failing To Show Gratitude


Tensions erupted during a heated Oval Office meeting between President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday. The discussion, which centered around a crucial mineral deal between the US and Ukraine, took a dramatic turn when Trump accused Zelenskyy of being “disrespectful.” Vance also chimed in, stating that Zelenskyy was not “thankful enough” for the extensive US support Ukraine has received.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This confrontation comes as Washington and Kyiv prepare to finalize a key agreement that would grant the US access to Ukraine’s rare earth mineral deposits. The deal, which is expected to be signed during a press conference, could have significant geopolitical implications as both nations look to solidify their partnership.

Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy got into a heated back and forth during their meeting at the Oval Office on Friday. The Republican even went on to say that his counterpart was being ‘disrespectful’ and Vance added that Zelenskyy was not ‘thankful enough’ for all the US support.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy got into a heated back and forth during their meeting at the Oval Office on Friday. The Republican even went on to say that his counterpart was being ‘disrespectful’ and Vance added that Zelenskyy was not ‘thankful enough’ for all the US support. This comes as the Washington and Kyiv are set to sign a key mineral deal that would give the US access to its deposits of rare earth minerals.

ALSO READ: Trump, Zelenskyy Lock Horns At Oval Meeting; JD Vance Chimes In 

Filed under

Trump Zelenskyy Meet

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump, Zelensky Clash In Oval Office: “Make A Deal Or We Are Out”

Trump, Zelensky Clash In Oval Office: “Make A Deal Or We Are Out”

Trump, Zelenskyy Lock Horns At Oval Meeting; JD Vance Chimes In

Trump, Zelenskyy Lock Horns At Oval Meeting; JD Vance Chimes In

Uttarakhand Avalanche:33 Rescued, Over 24 Still Trapped Under Snow; Rescue Operations Underway

Uttarakhand Avalanche:33 Rescued, Over 24 Still Trapped Under Snow; Rescue Operations Underway

What Led To Microsoft’s Decision To Close Skype After Two Decades ?

What Led To Microsoft’s Decision To Close Skype After Two Decades ?

Ukraine-Russia War To Climate Change, AI & Trade Tariffs: Former Australian PM Tony Abbott In Exclusive Q&A With Amitabh Kant At NXT Conclave

Ukraine-Russia War To Climate Change, AI & Trade Tariffs: Former Australian PM Tony Abbott In...

Entertainment

How Did Uttam Mohanty Die? Veteran Odia Actor Was Air Lifted To Delhi Before Passing Away At 66

How Did Uttam Mohanty Die? Veteran Odia Actor Was Air Lifted To Delhi Before Passing

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman- Deets Inside!

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman-

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard