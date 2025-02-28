Is The US-Ukraine Mineral Deal At Risk? Trump Accuses Zelenskyy Of Failing To Show Gratitude

Tensions erupted during a heated Oval Office meeting between President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday. The discussion, which centered around a crucial mineral deal between the US and Ukraine, took a dramatic turn when Trump accused Zelenskyy of being “disrespectful.” Vance also chimed in, stating that Zelenskyy was not “thankful enough” for the extensive US support Ukraine has received.

This confrontation comes as Washington and Kyiv prepare to finalize a key agreement that would grant the US access to Ukraine’s rare earth mineral deposits. The deal, which is expected to be signed during a press conference, could have significant geopolitical implications as both nations look to solidify their partnership.

