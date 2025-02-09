Home
Sunday, February 9, 2025
Is There A Tsunami Advisory For Puerto Rico And The Virgin Islands? Powerful 7.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Caribbean

A powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake jolted the Caribbean Sea, triggering a tsunami advisory and sparking fears of dangerous waves. Authorities urged coastal residents to stay alert as the situation continued to unfold.

Is There A Tsunami Advisory For Puerto Rico And The Virgin Islands? Powerful 7.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Caribbean

Is There A Tsunami Advisory For Puerto Rico And The Virgin Islands? Powerful 7.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Caribbean


A powerful earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale struck the Caribbean Sea on Saturday, prompting a tsunami advisory, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The tremor occurred at 6:23 p.m. ET, with its epicenter located 129 miles southwest of Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Multiple Regions

Following the earthquake, the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC) initially issued a tsunami advisory for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Residents in these areas were urged to leave the water, stay away from beaches, harbors, marinas, bays, and inlets, and avoid heading to shore to observe the tsunami.

However, the advisory for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands was later lifted. Despite this, tsunami advisories remained in place for Cuba, where waves between 1 and 3 meters above tide level were possible, as well as for Honduras and the Cayman Islands, where waves ranging from 30 centimeters to 1 meter above tide level were expected. These waves were predicted to arrive between 8:00 p.m. ET and 10:30 p.m. ET.

Understanding Tsunami Advisories and Warnings

According to the United States Tsunami Warning System, an dvisory is issued when a tsunami is imminent, expected, or occurring, with the potential to create strong currents or dangerous waves for those in or near the water. However, significant flooding is not typically expected in areas under an advisory.

Authorities recommend taking precautions such as closing beaches, evacuating ports and marinas, and repositioning boats in deeper waters if time allows.

In contrast, a warning is issued when a tsunami is expected to cause significant coastal flooding. “Warnings alert the public that hazardous coastal flooding, accompanied by strong currents, is possible and may continue for several hours after the initial arrival. Warnings notify emergency management officials to take action across the entire tsunami risk area,” the agency explained.

Precautionary Measures and Public Safety

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and urge residents in affected areas to follow safety guidelines. While the immediate threat has been reduced for some regions, officials stress the importance of remaining vigilant and adhering to emergency protocols.

As more updates become available, residents in coastal areas are encouraged to stay informed through official channels and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

