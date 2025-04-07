Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Is Trump Considering A 90-day Tariff Pause? White House Responds

Is Trump Considering A 90-day Tariff Pause? White House Responds

The White House has flatly denied reports of a tariff pause, branding them as "fake news." Meanwhile, markets continue their freefall, rattled by escalating trade tensions and investor uncertainty.

Is Trump Considering A 90-day Tariff Pause? White House Responds

The White House denies reports of a tariff pause as markets plunge, shaken by escalating trade tensions and investor uncertainty.


Trump Tariff Pause: The White House has dismissed reports suggesting that President Donald Trump is considering a 90-day pause on new tariffs. A wire headline that cited Kevin Hassett, Director of the National Economic Council, implied that such a pause was under discussion. However, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt refuted the claim outright.

“Fake news,” Leavitt told CNBC’s Eamon Javers, rejecting the report.

President Trump also took to social media to reinforce his administration’s stance. He shared a video of Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, who highlighted economic trends following the tariff announcement.

“Rates are plummeting, oil prices are plummeting, deregulation is happening,” Bartiromo stated in the clip, emphasizing the administration’s economic policies.

She further added, “President Trump is not going to bend.”

Market Volatility Following Tariff Rollout

U.S. stocks faced a third consecutive day of sharp declines as the White House remained resolute despite mounting market pressure. The market initially saw a brief rally at the opening bell, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly turning positive. The uptick was likely fueled by speculation circulating among traders and on social media about a possible tariff pause. However, the White House’s firm rejection of such claims quickly sent stocks tumbling again.

The major stock indices suffered significant losses by the end of the trading session:

  • S&P 500 dropped 2.2%, nearing bear market territory with a 19% decline from its February peak.
  • Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 940 points (2.5%), extending last week’s historic back-to-back 1,500-point losses.
  • Nasdaq Composite declined 2%, deepening its position in a bear market.

Investor Expectations Dashed as Trade Tensions Escalate

The latest round of tariffs, including an initial 10% unilateral tariff imposed by the U.S. on imports, took effect on Saturday. Investors had been optimistic that the Trump administration would either successfully negotiate lower tariff rates over the weekend or at least consider delaying the next set of reciprocal tariffs scheduled for April 9.

However, those hopes were dashed when it became clear that the White House was not relenting. Investor sentiment was further rattled by the seemingly arbitrary nature of the tariff formula, which lacked clear economic justification based on traditional trade policy principles.

Adding to market jitters, China retaliated on Friday by announcing a steep 34% tariff on all U.S. imports, opting for direct action rather than negotiations.

Global Economic Ripple Effect Amid Trump Tariff Rollout

The escalating trade tensions reverberated across global markets and other asset classes:

  • Bitcoin dropped below $77,000, reflecting investor unease.
  • U.S. crude oil prices fell below $60 per barrel, reaching a multi-year low.
  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index plunged 13%, marking its worst decline since 1997.
  • Germany’s DAX Index saw a 10% drop during Monday’s trading session.

Also Read: Dow Drops 1,200 Points As Global Markets Plunge Amid Trump’s Trade War

Filed under


newsx

Indian Navy To Replace MiG-29Ks With 26 Rafale M Jets In ₹63,000-Cr Defence Agreement
newsx

UP: Class 12 Girl Gangraped By 23 Men In Varanasi Over 7 Days; Police Detain...
Goldman Sachs raises U.S.

Is A Global Recession Looming? Major Brokerages, Investment Banks Weigh In On US Economic Risks
newsx

Karnataka Tribal Boy Tied To Tree And Tortured With Red Ants: Viral Video Prompts Police...
The Trump administration

Trump Administration Seeks Supreme Court Block On Order to Bring Back Mistakenly Deported Man
newsx

The White Lotus Season 3 Ends With Shocking Twists In Thailand: What’s Next In Season...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Indian Navy To Replace MiG-29Ks With 26 Rafale M Jets In ₹63,000-Cr Defence Agreement

Indian Navy To Replace MiG-29Ks With 26 Rafale M Jets In ₹63,000-Cr Defence Agreement

UP: Class 12 Girl Gangraped By 23 Men In Varanasi Over 7 Days; Police Detain Six As Investigation Deepens

UP: Class 12 Girl Gangraped By 23 Men In Varanasi Over 7 Days; Police Detain...

Is A Global Recession Looming? Major Brokerages, Investment Banks Weigh In On US Economic Risks

Is A Global Recession Looming? Major Brokerages, Investment Banks Weigh In On US Economic Risks

Karnataka Tribal Boy Tied To Tree And Tortured With Red Ants: Viral Video Prompts Police Probe

Karnataka Tribal Boy Tied To Tree And Tortured With Red Ants: Viral Video Prompts Police...

Trump Administration Seeks Supreme Court Block On Order to Bring Back Mistakenly Deported Man

Trump Administration Seeks Supreme Court Block On Order to Bring Back Mistakenly Deported Man

Entertainment

The White Lotus Season 3 Ends With Shocking Twists In Thailand: What’s Next In Season 4?

The White Lotus Season 3 Ends With Shocking Twists In Thailand: What’s Next In Season

Vivek Agnihotri’s Open Letter To Piyush Goyal: ‘Indian Cinema That Is Filing To Innovate, Needs Government Support’

Vivek Agnihotri’s Open Letter To Piyush Goyal: ‘Indian Cinema That Is Filing To Innovate, Needs

Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again On World Health Day, ‘Round 2 For Me, I Still Got This’

Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again On World Health Day, ‘Round 2 For Me,

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented Singer

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank