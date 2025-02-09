Is Trump Eyeing Canada For Its Critical Minerals? Justin Trudeau Warns Of Annexation Talk As A ‘Real’ Threat

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has warned that Donald Trump’s talk of absorbing Canada is more than just bluster, calling it a "real thing" tied to U.S. interest in Canadian minerals. As Trump delays tariffs but escalates rhetoric, Canada braces for a political showdown over its sovereignty.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has warned that Donald Trump’s talk of absorbing Canada is more than just bluster, calling it a "real thing".

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has raised concerns over former U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated remarks about absorbing Canada, saying the issue is “a real thing” and driven by U.S. interest in Canada’s vast supply of critical minerals.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Speaking at a hastily convened summit of business and labor leaders in Toronto, Trudeau cautioned that Trump’s rhetoric—often dismissed as a mere negotiating tactic—should be taken seriously. The summit was organized in response to Trump’s looming threat of a 25% tariff on all Canadian imports, which he temporarily put on hold earlier this week, granting a 30-day window for further negotiations.

Trump’s Ongoing Remarks on Canadian Sovereignty, Justin Trudeau Gets Serious

Despite delaying the tariffs, Trump has continued to make comments undermining Canadian sovereignty. He has repeatedly referred to Canada as the “51st state” on social media and has taken to calling Trudeau “governor” rather than prime minister.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

At Friday’s summit, discussions covered a range of issues, including border security, interprovincial trade, and efforts to stem the flow of fentanyl. However, Trudeau later emphasized the gravity of Trump’s annexation rhetoric to an audience.

“I suggest that not only does the Trump administration know how many critical minerals we have, but that may be even why they keep talking about absorbing us and making us the 51st state,” Trudeau reportedly said.

“They’re very aware of our resources, of what we have, and they very much want to be able to benefit from those,” he continued. “But Mr. Trump has it in mind that one of the easiest ways of doing that is absorbing our country.”

Canada’s Strategic Mineral Reserves in the Spotlight, Justin Trudeau Says

Canada is home to vast reserves of minerals deemed essential for the global shift to green energy, including lithium, graphite, nickel, copper, and cobalt. The country has positioned itself as a reliable supplier of these materials to allied nations, making it a key player in the global supply chain.

Trump’s threats have shaken Canada’s long-standing relationship with the United States, reshaping the political landscape and fueling a surge in patriotic sentiment across the country. With a federal election approaching, political parties are scrambling to present themselves as the strongest defenders of Canada’s sovereignty.

A Shift in Quebec’s Political Landscape

In Quebec, where the sovereignty movement has long been a potent political force, recent polls suggest a decline in support for secession. According to an Angus Reid survey, the percentage of Quebecers who say they are “very proud” or “proud” to be Canadian rose from 45% in December to 58% in February.

Federal ministers sought to reassure the public and business leaders on Friday, underscoring the importance of Canada’s role in North American security and economic stability.

“Our American friends understand that they need Canada for their economic security, they need Canada for their energy security, and they need Canada for their national security,” Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne told AFP.

Also Read: Donald Trump Jr. And Bettina Anderson Grace Fanatics Pre-Super Bowl Event