Thursday, April 10, 2025
Is Trump Really Declaring Martial Law on April 20? Here’s What We Know

Social media is ablaze with unfounded rumors that President Donald Trump will declare martial law on April 20, fueled by viral TikTok videos misinterpreting an executive order. However, no credible evidence supports these claims, and the order in question merely calls for a border security report.

Viral TikTok videos falsely claim Trump will declare martial law on April 20. No evidence supports this; the order concerns border security.


Social media platforms like TikTok have become a hotbed for unfounded claims that President Donald Trump is planning to declare martial law on April 20. Despite the viral nature of these posts, no credible evidence supports the claim.

An executive order signed by President Trump has sparked speculation about a possible use of the Insurrection Act, but there is no indication that martial law is under consideration anywhere in the United States.

The Executive Order and the Insurrection Act

On Inauguration Day, President Trump signed an executive order directing the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security to submit a report by April 20. This report is meant to assess the situation at the southern border and determine whether invoking the Insurrection Act of 1807 for border enforcement is necessary.

The order explicitly states, “Within 90 days of the date of this proclamation, the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary of Homeland Security shall submit a joint report to the President… including whether to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807.”

However, online speculation has twisted this directive into claims of an impending declaration of martial law. The hashtag #martiallaw has been used in over 21,500 TikTok posts, many of which cite the April 20 deadline.

The Role of Social Media in Spreading False Martial Law Claims

A now-deleted TikTok video by user @Aja_Ky misinterpreted the executive order, ststating, “Thenly way [Trump] has to do this is to declare and publish a proclamation that orders these parties to disperse.” This claim, however, has no basis in official documentation or government actions.

Another video with over 16,000 likes, posted by user @AppalachianPrepper3.0, added to the speculation, stating that he had “been hearing a lot of talk about this date,” referring to the April 20 deadline.

The misinformation appears to stem from a misunderstanding of the difference between martial law and the Insurrection Act. The April 20 deadline is merely for a report assessing border control measures, not a mandate to invoke military rule.

Understanding the Insurrection Act vs. Martial Law

The Insurrection Act, a set of federal laws dating back more than two centuries, allows the president to deploy U.S. military or National Guard forces domestically in response to rebellions, civil unrest, or obstruction of federal law. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, the law consists of various statutes enacted between 1792 and 1871, now codified in Sections 251 through 255 of Title 10 of the U.S. Code.

Historically, the Insurrection Act has been used sparingly, including:

  • By President Abraham Lincoln during the Civil War.
  • By President Ulysses S. Grant against the Ku Klux Klan.
  • By President George H.W. Bush during the 1992 Los Angeles riots following the Rodney King verdict.

Martial law, on the other hand, is a far more drastic measure that suspends civil liberties and places military authority above civilian rule. Under martial law, constitutional rights such as freedom of assembly, speech, and due process can be suspended, and civilian courts may be replaced by military tribunals.

Martial law has not been declared at the national level since the Civil War. While it has been imposed at the state level during events like World War II and the Civil Rights Movement, its application remains extremely rare.

The Reality: No Indication of Martial Law

There is no credible reporting or government action suggesting that the U.S. administration is preparing to initiate martial law. The executive order with the April 20 deadline is specifically focused on “operational control of the southern border”—not broader civil unrest or military mobilization.

