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Home > World News > Is UAE Refusing Visas to Pakistanis? Business Community Alleges ‘Silent Ban’, Abu Dhabi Rejects Claim

Is UAE Refusing Visas to Pakistanis? Business Community Alleges ‘Silent Ban’, Abu Dhabi Rejects Claim

Pakistani businessmen claim the UAE has quietly stopped issuing visas, citing trade disruptions and cancelled meetings, while Abu Dhabi insists there is no visa ban.

Reports say that the UAE is silently refusing visas to Pakistani nationals (Image: AI-generated)
Reports say that the UAE is silently refusing visas to Pakistani nationals (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 12:35 IST

Pakistan’s business community has alleged that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has quietly stopped issuing visas to Pakistani citizens, including businessmen, investors and traders, even as Abu Dhabi maintains that there is no visa ban and that all categories of applications continue to be processed. The reported gap between the official position and the experience of business travellers has raised concerns over exports, trade meetings and international business activity.

UAE visas: Business leaders report growing difficulties

Shahid Anwar, former secretary general of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), said the situation being reported by Pakistani travellers does not match the UAE’s official position.

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“Yet there appears to be a noticeable gap between the official position and the experience reported by many Pakistani business travellers,” Anwar told The Express Tribune.

Usman Shaukat, President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said even Pakistanis with long-standing commercial ties and property ownership in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi have reportedly been unable to obtain UAE visas. “This has led to important business meetings being cancelled, and many exporters have missed major international exhibitions…,” he told the newspaper.

UAE visas: Exporters say restrictions are hurting trade

As per reports, Ismail Suttar, Founder and Chairman of the Salt Manufacturers Association of Pakistan, claimed the UAE is currently not issuing visas to Pakistanis under any category. He said this was creating serious problems for exporters, traders and business delegations.

The reasons for the alleged restrictions have not been officially communicated, leaving businesses uncertain about future commercial exchanges with one of Pakistan’s key trading partners. The uncertainty around UAE visas has also affected businesses in different Pakistani cities.

Zia ul Arfeen, a member of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the chamber had written to the UAE Consul General on Tuesday but had received no response.

UAE visas: Abu Dhabi rejects ban claim

Despite the complaints, UAE authorities maintain that there is no visa ban on Pakistanis and that applications across categories continue to be processed. The allegations therefore remain at odds with Abu Dhabi’s stated position on UAE visas.

Reportedly, Anwar said the visa environment for Pakistanis travelling to West Asia remains mixed. While several Gulf countries have introduced encouraging measures, Pakistani businesses continue to face significant visa challenges in other countries. He said the divergence calls for greater diplomatic engagement and closer coordination with trading partners.

UAE visas: Pakistan-Abu Dhabi ties also face strain

The visa controversy comes against the backdrop of strained Pakistan-UAE relations. Ties reportedly deteriorated after Islamabad signed a defence pact with Saudi Arabia late last year.

In April this year, the UAE government also unexpectedly asked Pakistan to return USD 3.5 billion that Islamabad owed Abu Dhabi. The latest complaints over UAE visas have added another concern for Pakistani businesses dependent on trade and commercial links with the UAE.

Also Read: ‘Fight Bullets With Bullets’: PoK Protesters’ Defiance Grows As 20 Die In Pakistan Forces’ Firing    

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Is UAE Refusing Visas to Pakistanis? Business Community Alleges ‘Silent Ban’, Abu Dhabi Rejects Claim
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