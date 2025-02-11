Is UK Following Trump To Crack Down On Illegal Workers? Indian Restaurants Among Key Targets

Indian restaurants and small businesses across the UK are facing heightened scrutiny as the government intensifies its crackdown on illegal workers. In a sweeping operation, enforcement teams have raided hundreds of establishments, leading to a sharp rise in arrests and deportations.

Indian restaurants and small businesses across the UK are facing heightened scrutiny as the government intensifies its crackdown.

The British government has intensified its crackdown on illegal workers, with several Indian restaurants and convenience stores among the businesses targeted. In what the Home Office described as a “UK-wide blitz” on illegal employment, authorities raided restaurants, nail bars, convenience stores, and car washes.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Indian Restaurants and Other Businesses Under Scrutiny

According to a Home Office statement issued on Monday, February 10, enforcement teams raided 828 premises in January—a 48% increase compared to the previous year. These operations resulted in 609 arrests, marking a significant 73% rise from the same period in the previous year, as reported by PTI.

As part of the intensified enforcement, an Indian restaurant in Humberside, northern England, was raided, leading to the arrest of seven individuals and the detention of four others.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The crackdown aligns with the Labour government’s commitment to reducing immigration—an issue that remains a priority for many voters. The operation also comes as the government seeks to counter the rising influence of the hard-right party, Reform UK.

Deportation Efforts by UK

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s administration has employed high-profile measures, including releasing footage of deportation flights. The visuals show individuals being escorted off buses and onto planes, a move reminiscent of Trump-era immigration policies in the U.S.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper emphasized that enforcement efforts target multiple sectors, but a significant number of January’s raids focused on restaurants, takeaways, and cafes, as well as the food, drink, and tobacco industries.

Since the election, nearly 19,000 failed asylum seekers, foreign criminals, and other immigration offenders have been deported as part of what the government calls a “major escalation in immigration enforcement.”

UK Says Immigration Rules Must Be Respected

Defending the strict measures, Home Secretary Cooper stated:

“The immigration rules must be respected and enforced. For far too long, employers have been able to take on and exploit illegal migrants, and too many people have been able to arrive and work illegally with no enforcement action ever taken.”

She also highlighted the broader impact of illegal migration: “Not only does this create a dangerous draw for people to risk their lives by crossing the Channel in a small boat, but it results in the abuse of vulnerable people, the immigration system, and our economy.”

International Campaign to Deter Illegal Migration

In addition to domestic enforcement, the government is launching an international campaign aimed at discouraging illegal migration. The Home Office stated:

“We’re also working upstream to deter people from entering the UK illegally by launching a new international campaign to debunk people smugglers’ lies. Social media adverts went live in Vietnam in December and Albania in January, highlighting real stories from migrants who entered the UK illegally, only to face debt, exploitation, and a life far from what they were promised.”

Also Read: Labor Unions Sue To Block DOGE Access To Sensitive Information At US Agencies