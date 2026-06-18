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Home > World News > Is US-Iran Deal Under Threat? Israeli Strikes Kill Three In Lebanon, Hours After Agreement

Is US-Iran Deal Under Threat? Israeli Strikes Kill Three In Lebanon, Hours After Agreement

At least three people were killed in fresh Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon despite a new US-Iran agreement aimed at ending military operations across all fronts, including Lebanon.

Israeli strikes kill three in Lebanon after Iran and US sign MoU (Image: AFP)
Israeli strikes kill three in Lebanon after Iran and US sign MoU (Image: AFP)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 20:54 IST

At least three people were killed in fresh Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon on Thursday, just hours after US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian digitally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at ending military operations across multiple fronts. The developments highlighted the fragile security situation in the region even as diplomatic efforts moved forward.

As per reports, the Israeli military said it would continue operating in southern Lebanon and would “remove threats” beyond what it described as its security zone. It also released a map showing the boundaries of the declared zone, which stretches around 10 kilometres, or six miles, inside Lebanese territory. According to the military, troops will remain deployed there “to remove threats and strengthen the defence of Israel’s northern residents”.

Military operations continue despite diplomatic breakthrough between Washington and Tehran

Hours after the MoU was signed, Lebanese state media reported that one person was killed in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon. At the same time, Israel announced the death of one of its soldiers during an incident in south Lebanon the previous night. The incident also left seven other Israeli troops injured.

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According to reports, a military official on Thursday urged the Lebanese Armed Forces to coordinate their activities with Israeli forces. The official also called on civilians in Lebanon to stay away from the security zone established by Israel, warning against entering the area while military operations continue.

Agreement seeks to end fighting as focus shifts to ceasefire implementation

Reports say that the MoU signed by the United States and Iran declared the immediate and permanent end of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon. Under the agreement, both sides committed that they would not initiate any war or military action against each other in the future. The final deal is also expected to formally confirm the permanent end of the conflict across all fronts, including Lebanon.

Lebanon became involved in the wider regional conflict after Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militant group, launched attacks on Israel in March. The group said the attacks were carried out to avenge the killing of Iran’s supreme leader at the beginning of the US-Israeli military campaign. In response, Israel launched extensive strikes across Lebanon and later carried out a ground invasion in the south, an area that has long been considered a Hezbollah stronghold.

Since April, Lebanon and Israel have been holding direct talks in Washington in an effort to end hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah and separate their conflict from the broader regional war. The latest diplomatic push resulted in a ceasefire agreement after two days of high-level trilateral talks hosted by Washington. Reports say that according to a joint statement from the US, Lebanon and Israel, the ceasefire depends on a complete halt to Hezbollah attacks and the withdrawal of all Hezbollah operatives from areas south of the Litani River.

Also Read: US To Review Europe Troops, Hegseth Blasts NATO Allies For ‘Shameful’ Iran Stance   

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Is US-Iran Deal Under Threat? Israeli Strikes Kill Three In Lebanon, Hours After Agreement
Tags: Iran-US dealisrael lebanon strikesIsrael-lebanon war

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Is US-Iran Deal Under Threat? Israeli Strikes Kill Three In Lebanon, Hours After Agreement
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