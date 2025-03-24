Second Lady Usha Vance’s visit to Greenland signals the Trump administration’s renewed push for stronger Arctic ties—and possibly, another attempt at acquisition. As diplomatic talks unfold, the world watches to see if history will repeat itself.

Second Lady Usha Vance is set to lead a U.S. delegation to Greenland on Thursday, marking another step in the Trump administration’s continued efforts to strengthen ties with the Arctic territory. The visit follows renewed interest from President Donald Trump in acquiring Greenland from Denmark, a proposition that has stirred international debate.

In a video posted to social media ahead of the trip, Mrs. Vance expressed her optimism about the U.S.-Greenland relationship, stating, “I hope the U.S.-Greenland relationship will only grow stronger in the future.”

High-Level Officials Join the Visit

Accompanying the Second Lady on the visit are National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Energy Secretary Chris Wright. Both officials are expected to tour a military base in Greenland, highlighting the strategic importance of the territory for U.S. national security and energy interests.

Vance, who is traveling without her husband, Vice President J.D. Vance, will also take time to engage in cultural activities. She plans to attend the Avannaata Qimussersu dog sled race alongside her son. The race, which features 37 mushers and 444 dogs, is sponsored by the United States.

Strengthening Cultural and Diplomatic Ties With Greenland

Beyond the race, Vance emphasized the broader diplomatic purpose of the visit. “I am coming to celebrate the long history of mutual respect and cooperation between our nations and to express hope that our relationship will only grow stronger in the coming years,” she said in her video statement. “I look forward to meeting many of you soon and to learning from you about your beautiful land, culture, and traditions.”

The White House also underscored the importance of the trip in a statement, saying, “Ms. Vance and the delegation are excited to witness this monumental race and celebrate Greenlandic culture and unity.”

Trump’s Renewed Push for Greenland Acquisition

The visit comes in the wake of a trip by Donald Trump Jr. earlier this year, during which he met with pro-Trump Greenlanders in Nuuk to rally support for his father’s proposal to purchase the island. Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, holds immense strategic value due to its natural resources and Arctic location.

Greenland, with a land mass of 836,330 square miles and a population of just 55,775 as of March 9, 2025, remains the least densely populated region in the world. Despite its vast natural wealth, Denmark has consistently dismissed any interest in selling the island to the U.S.

President Trump has reiterated that any decision regarding Greenland’s future should be made by its people. “As I made clear during my Joint Address to Congress, the United States strongly supports the people of Greenland’s right to determine their own future,” Trump posted on social media earlier this month.

He further assured Greenlanders of the U.S.’s ongoing commitment to their security. “We will continue to KEEP YOU SAFE, as we have since World War II. We are ready to INVEST BILLIONS OF DOLLARS to create new jobs and MAKE YOU RICH.”

Trump’s Vision for U.S. Expansion

Despite Denmark’s firm stance against selling Greenland, Trump has remained persistent in his offer. “And, if you so choose, we welcome you to be a part of the Greatest Nation anywhere in the World, the United States of America!” he declared.

The president has also voiced interest in expanding U.S. control over other strategic regions, including the Panama Canal, and has even floated the idea of making Canada the 51st state.

