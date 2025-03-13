Is Vanessa Trump Dating Tiger Woods? Here’s What Sources Said

Both Vanessa and Woods have experienced high-profile relationships in the past. Vanessa was married to Donald Trump Jr. for 13 years before their divorce was finalized in late 2018.

Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., is reportedly in a secret relationship with golf legend Tiger Woods. According to an exclusive report by the Daily Mail, multiple sources have confirmed that the two have been seeing each other since Thanksgiving 2024. The pair, who both reside in Palm Beach, Florida, have reportedly kept their romance under wraps while enjoying each other’s company in private.

A Private Romance

As per sources cited in the Daily Mail report, Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods have been spending time together discreetly. While they are not living together, Vanessa frequently visits Woods’ residence on Jupiter Island, Palm Beach. A source close to the couple revealed, “Tiger and Vanessa have been seeing each other since just before Thanksgiving. She comes over maybe a few nights a week. They just love hanging out, having dinner, and schmoozing together.”

The source further added that the couple has chosen to keep their relationship low-key for now, avoiding public appearances together. “They’re sticking close to home, have decided not to make it a thing and go out in public. Not just yet anyway.”

Shared Connection

One of the major factors linking the duo is their children. Vanessa Trump’s daughter, Kai Trump, and Tiger Woods’ children, Charlie and Sam, attend the same school, The Benjamin School, in Palm Beach. This proximity is believed to have played a role in their growing connection.

Both Vanessa and Woods have experienced high-profile relationships in the past. Vanessa was married to Donald Trump Jr. for 13 years before their divorce was finalized in late 2018. Since then, there had been no major reports about her dating life until now. Tiger Woods, on the other hand, has remained largely out of the dating spotlight since his highly publicized split from Elin Nordegren in 2010, which followed multiple allegations of infidelity.

Vanessa Trump’s Past Relationships

Before marrying Donald Trump Jr., Vanessa Trump had her share of high-profile relationships. She was briefly linked to Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio in 1998 and later dated Saudi prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud from 1998 to 2001. Apart from her personal life, Vanessa has had a career in modeling and business, having modeled with Wilhelmina Models and co-founding the nightclub Sessa.

For now, neither Vanessa Trump nor Tiger Woods has made any official statement regarding their alleged relationship. Given their decision to remain private, it remains to be seen if and when they choose to step out as a couple publicly. With both coming from high-profile backgrounds, their rumored romance will likely continue to draw attention in the coming months.

