Easter Sunday may be a time for celebration, but it’s also when many shoppers scramble to restock their shelves. The catch? Not every store is open—so knowing who’s closed (and who’s not) can save you a wasted trip.

Walmart is open on Easter Sunday, but not all stores are. Check which major retailers are open or closed before heading out.

Whether you’re planning a big Easter dinner or just realized you’re out of essentials, Easter Sunday often brings with it a last-minute dash to the store. But not every retailer will have its doors open. The big question for many: Is Walmart open on Easter Sunday? The answer is yes—but not all chains are following suit.

Why Easter Sunday Store Hours Matter

Easter Sunday is celebrated by millions of Christians around the world as the day Jesus Christ rose from the dead. Good Friday, observed just two days earlier, marks the crucifixion of Christ.

While neither day is recognized as a federal holiday in the United States, many cities and states do treat them as such. That means closures or shortened hours at stores—especially local businesses—are not uncommon.

Walmart: Open for Easter Sunday Shoppers

Walmart, often a one-stop destination for Easter basket fillers, groceries, and holiday decor, will remain open on Easter Sunday.

“For most stores, that means normal operating hours,” according to the company.

Still, it’s always a good idea to check with your local store, as individual locations may adjust hours slightly based on staffing or regional decisions.

Target: Closed for the Day Unlike Walmart

Unlike Walmart, Target will close all locations on Easter Sunday. The company said it wants to give its team members the opportunity to spend the day with family.

“Stores are scheduled to reopen Monday, April 21,” the company noted.

Trader Joe’s: Open, But Hours Are Shorter

If Trader Joe’s is your go-to for unique groceries and holiday favorites, you’re in luck—stores will be open on Easter Sunday. The chain will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time on Sunday.

Normal hours (8 a.m. to 9 p.m.) resume Monday.

Whole Foods: Open, With Variations

Whole Foods is also staying open for Easter shoppers, though hours may differ depending on the location.

“Specific hours could vary by location and be more limited on Sunday,” the company said.

Checking with your local store is recommended to avoid any surprises.

Other Major Chains Staying Open

Several other retailers and fast-food chains are also planning to keep their doors open this Easter Sunday. These include:

7-Eleven

CVS

Dollar General

Kroger

Select Starbucks locations

In the food and beverage sector, you can also expect these fast-food giants to be open—although individual hours may vary depending on the franchise:

McDonald’s

Burger King

Wendy’s

Good Friday Closures and What’s Next

Though Easter is not a federal holiday, the U.S. stock market closes on Good Friday. Independently owned shops—particularly smaller “mom and pop” stores—may have limited hours on both Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Looking ahead, the next federal holiday on the calendar is Memorial Day, falling on Monday, May 26 this year. Expect widespread closures across federal offices, banks, and some major chains on that day as the nation honors military service members who lost their lives.

