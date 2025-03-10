Is Wendy Williams Trapped? Former Talk Show Host Rushed To Hospital After Cry For Help

The timing of Williams’ hospitalization is significant, as she was set to make her first television appearance in years on The View this Friday.

Former talk show host Wendy Williams was rushed to Lenox Hill Hospital on Monday after dropping a note out of her assisted living facility window, requesting help. The 60-year-old TV personality, who has been under court-ordered guardianship since 2022, has been battling dementia and has repeatedly spoken out against her current living situation.

The incident unfolded when Williams threw a handwritten note from the fifth-story window of her assisted living facility in New York. Concerned onlookers and a reporter from the New York Post were present at the scene when the police were called for a wellness check. Shortly after, Williams was seen waving at the reporter while speaking on the phone before being escorted out of the facility by law enforcement officers and taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

“This system has failed”

Williams has been vocal about her dissatisfaction with her guardianship arrangement. In a past interview with The Breakfast Club, she described her life in the assisted living facility as akin to being in “prison.” She insisted, “I am not cognitively impaired. But I feel like I am in prison.” Additionally, she has criticized the legal system for what she perceives as its failure in managing her guardianship. In another interview with TMZ, she stated, “This system has failed from top to bottom regarding this guardianship and everybody involved with that. The system failed. I want my freedom back.”

Following the latest developments, both the NYPD and Adult Protective Services have launched investigations into the management of Williams’ guardianship. Her court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, has previously claimed that Williams is “cognitively impaired, permanently disabled, and incapacitated” due to her dementia diagnosis. However, Williams has persistently denied these claims and has sought to regain control of her finances and personal affairs.

Medical condition is uncertain

The timing of Williams’ hospitalization is significant, as she was set to make her first television appearance in years on The View this Friday. Fans were anticipating her return, hoping for insight into her ongoing struggles and future plans. However, her current medical condition and the outcome of the ongoing investigations remain uncertain.

Williams, who gained fame as a radio personality before transitioning to daytime television, hosted The Wendy Williams Show from 2008 to 2022. Her health issues have been a matter of public concern since the show’s cancellation, with numerous reports of her struggles with Graves’ disease, lymphedema, and now dementia.

As investigations continue, supporters and fans await updates on Williams’ condition and the future of her legal battle. The incident has once again drawn attention to the broader issues surrounding conservatorships and guardianships in the entertainment industry, echoing past cases involving stars like Britney Spears.

