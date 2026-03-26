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Home > World News > Is World’s Most Critical Oil Route Becoming A Paid Passage? Iran’s ‘De Facto Toll Booth’ Plan In The Strait of Hormuz Raises Big Questions For Global Trade

Is World’s Most Critical Oil Route Becoming A Paid Passage? Iran’s ‘De Facto Toll Booth’ Plan In The Strait of Hormuz Raises Big Questions For Global Trade

Tehran: Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Iran is reportedly moving towards a controlled passage system in the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns over global oil supply and shipping costs. A new report indicates that Iran's IRGC has imposed a de facto 'toll booth' regime in the Strait.

Strait of Hormuz (Image Credits: AI Generated)
Strait of Hormuz (Image Credits: AI Generated)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 26, 2026 16:24:17 IST

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Is World’s Most Critical Oil Route Becoming A Paid Passage? Iran’s ‘De Facto Toll Booth’ Plan In The Strait of Hormuz Raises Big Questions For Global Trade

Tehran: Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Iran is reportedly moving towards a controlled passage system in the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns over global oil supply and shipping costs. According to reports, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has effectively created a “toll booth”-style system in the Strait.

Ships are now required to submit detailed documentation, obtain clearance codes and follow a pre-approved route under Iranian supervision.

‘Toll-Like’ System In Place, Ships Under Strict Control

Vessels are also being escorted through a single designated corridor, instead of using normal international shipping lanes. Since mid-March, at least 26 ships have crossed the strait under this controlled mechanism.

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A new report from Shipping News website Llyodslist now suggests that Iran’s IRGC has imposed a de facto ‘toll booth’ regime in the Strait.

India Rejects ‘Toll’ Claim, Cites International Law

India has firmly rejected reports of any formal toll or levy on ships passing through the strait. The government has said such claims are “baseless” and violate global maritime rules that guarantee freedom of navigation in international waterways.

Officials stressed that no country can impose charges on vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz under international conventions. At the same time, Iran has indicated that passage is being allowed only to “friendly” or “non-hostile” nations, including India, provided ships coordinate with its authorities.

Why Strait Of Hormuz Matters

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical chokepoints, handling nearly one-fifth of global oil and gas trade. Any disruption here has a direct impact on fuel prices, shipping costs and global supply chains.

The ongoing conflict in the region has already slowed traffic, increased risks for vessels and pushed up insurance and freight costs.

Impact On India, Global Trade

Despite the tensions, several India-bound ships have successfully crossed the strait under the new system, with more vessels awaiting clearance.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Kharg Island Fortified: Iran Sets Up Missiles, Lays Mines To Foil US Potential Ground Invasion Bid As Trump Warns Of ‘Unleashing Hell’

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Is World’s Most Critical Oil Route Becoming A Paid Passage? Iran’s ‘De Facto Toll Booth’ Plan In The Strait of Hormuz Raises Big Questions For Global Trade

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Is World’s Most Critical Oil Route Becoming A Paid Passage? Iran’s ‘De Facto Toll Booth’ Plan In The Strait of Hormuz Raises Big Questions For Global Trade
Is World’s Most Critical Oil Route Becoming A Paid Passage? Iran’s ‘De Facto Toll Booth’ Plan In The Strait of Hormuz Raises Big Questions For Global Trade
Is World’s Most Critical Oil Route Becoming A Paid Passage? Iran’s ‘De Facto Toll Booth’ Plan In The Strait of Hormuz Raises Big Questions For Global Trade
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