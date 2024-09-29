Home
Sunday, September 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Hurricane Isaac was classified as a Category 2 storm in the North Atlantic on Saturday, far from any landmass. With maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (155 kph), Isaac was located approximately 645 miles (1,040 kilometers) west-northwest of the Azores archipelago, situated west of mainland Portugal.

Isaac And Joyce: Atlantic Storms Moving Safely Away From Land

Hurricane Isaac was classified as a Category 2 storm in the North Atlantic on Saturday, far from any landmass. With maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (155 kph), Isaac was located approximately 645 miles (1,040 kilometers) west-northwest of the Azores archipelago, situated west of mainland Portugal. The storm is moving northeast at a speed of 18 mph (30 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Joyce Details

To the south, Tropical Storm Joyce maintained maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph). Its center was positioned about 1,080 miles (1,735 kilometers) east of the Northern Leeward Islands, located on the eastern edge of the Caribbean. Joyce is advancing west-northwest at a rate of 9 mph (15 kph), as reported by the hurricane center.

Current Threat Assessment

Forecasters have indicated that neither storm poses a threat to land at this time. Both Isaac and Joyce are expected to weaken in the coming days, providing some relief to the affected regions.

Impact of Hurricane Helene

Meanwhile, Hurricane Helene, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm early Friday, has caused significant destruction across the southeastern United States. The storm has tragically resulted in at least 56 fatalities, leaving a considerable impact on the region.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

