Lieutenant General Mohammad Asim Malik, the current chief of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), has been appointed as the country’s new National Security Adviser (NSA), according to a report by the Express Tribune. Malik will hold the NSA position as an additional charge while continuing to lead the nation’s premier intelligence agency — a role he has served in since September 2024.

A veteran military officer, Malik previously held the post of Adjutant General at the Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters, where he oversaw legal, administrative, and disciplinary affairs. His tenure coincided with the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the unrest that followed. Malik has also commanded major army divisions in conflict-prone regions such as Balochistan and South Waziristan.

His appointment comes at a time of heightened friction with India following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 civilian lives, most of them tourists. India has since implemented a series of measures targeting Pakistan, including the closure of its airspace to Pakistani flights and the suspension of several Pakistani social media accounts.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army troops continued ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) for the seventh consecutive night, with the latest unprovoked small-arms fire reported from Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor sectors in Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of April 30 and May 1. The Indian Army responded proportionately, as confirmed in an official statement.

India has also issued a formal warning to Pakistan, following a conversation between the Director Generals of Military Operations of both countries earlier this week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated that those responsible for the Pahalgam attack will be held accountable, granting “complete operational freedom” to Indian forces. Pakistan has denied any involvement in the attack and warned of retaliation if provoked.