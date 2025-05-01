Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • ISI Chief Asim Malik Appointed Pakistan’s New National Security Advisor Amid India – Pakistan Tensions

ISI Chief Asim Malik Appointed Pakistan’s New National Security Advisor Amid India – Pakistan Tensions

Lieutenant General Mohammad Asim Malik, the current chief of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), has been appointed as the country’s new National Security Adviser (NSA).

ISI Chief Asim Malik Appointed Pakistan’s New National Security Advisor Amid India – Pakistan Tensions


Lieutenant General Mohammad Asim Malik, the current chief of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), has been appointed as the country’s new National Security Adviser (NSA), according to a report by the Express Tribune. Malik will hold the NSA position as an additional charge while continuing to lead the nation’s premier intelligence agency — a role he has served in since September 2024.

A veteran military officer, Malik previously held the post of Adjutant General at the Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters, where he oversaw legal, administrative, and disciplinary affairs. His tenure coincided with the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the unrest that followed. Malik has also commanded major army divisions in conflict-prone regions such as Balochistan and South Waziristan.

His appointment comes at a time of heightened friction with India following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 civilian lives, most of them tourists. India has since implemented a series of measures targeting Pakistan, including the closure of its airspace to Pakistani flights and the suspension of several Pakistani social media accounts.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army troops continued ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) for the seventh consecutive night, with the latest unprovoked small-arms fire reported from Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor sectors in Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of April 30 and May 1. The Indian Army responded proportionately, as confirmed in an official statement.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India has also issued a formal warning to Pakistan, following a conversation between the Director Generals of Military Operations of both countries earlier this week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated that those responsible for the Pahalgam attack will be held accountable, granting “complete operational freedom” to Indian forces. Pakistan has denied any involvement in the attack and warned of retaliation if provoked.

Filed under

ISI Chief

A domestic worker who was

Fired Domestic Help Steals ₹1 Crore Jewellery and Cash with Driver’s Help; Both Arrested
newsx

Teen Girl Killed In Jaipur As Drunk Driving Car Crashes Into Bike
NIA has uncovered critica

‘Terrorists Had Reached Pahalgam On April 15’: NIA Uncovers Crucial Details About Pahalgam Terror Attack
President Droupadi Murmu

President Murmu Sends Warm Wishes to Gujarat and Maharashtra on Their Statehood Day
India is getting ready to

India Plans to Bring Back Caste Count in Next Census After 70+ Years
newsx

Political Leaders Visit Pahalgam Terror Victim’s Family In Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Fired Domestic Help Steals ₹1 Crore Jewellery and Cash with Driver’s Help; Both Arrested

Fired Domestic Help Steals ₹1 Crore Jewellery and Cash with Driver’s Help; Both Arrested

Teen Girl Killed In Jaipur As Drunk Driving Car Crashes Into Bike

Teen Girl Killed In Jaipur As Drunk Driving Car Crashes Into Bike

‘Terrorists Had Reached Pahalgam On April 15’: NIA Uncovers Crucial Details About Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘Terrorists Had Reached Pahalgam On April 15’: NIA Uncovers Crucial Details About Pahalgam Terror Attack

President Murmu Sends Warm Wishes to Gujarat and Maharashtra on Their Statehood Day

President Murmu Sends Warm Wishes to Gujarat and Maharashtra on Their Statehood Day

India Plans to Bring Back Caste Count in Next Census After 70+ Years

India Plans to Bring Back Caste Count in Next Census After 70+ Years

Entertainment

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To Know

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be Monitored By Excise Department

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In Instagram Followers

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s Sanctions?

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After