ISIS claims responsibility for Sri Lanka attack: The Islamic State or ISIS has claimed responsibility for the Sri Lanka bombings that killed 321 people on Easter Sunday. Reports said that ISIS via its propaganda Amaq news agency claimed responsibility. The suspected suicide bombers carrying bomb-laden backpacks can be seen on CCTV footage. However, the Sri Lanka government has not revealed their identity yet.
The ISIS claim came after its sympathisers circulated photographs of suicide bombers who killed 321 people. The photographs show three men armed with guns posing for pictures. Their names were captioned Abul Muktar, Abu Ubaida and Abul Barra. However, the Sri Lanka Police have not verified these photos.
Earlier, Colombo Police arrested 13 people in connection with the wave of bombing in churches and hotels. According to reports, six of the arrested people are associated with the radical Islamic group National Thowheeth Jamaath (NTJ). The security agencies arrested them from a hideout in the island nation’s capital.
Since 2017, Sri Lanka witnessed a rise in jihadi activities. It may also be recalled that a postgraduate student from Sri Lanka, Mohammad Nizamdeen, was charged with ISIS-affiliated terror-related offence in Australia.
Nizamdeen is the nephew of MP Faiszer Mustapha and was accused of being part of a plot to assassinate an Australian politician. Faiszer Mustapha was a cabinet minister in the Sri Lankan government.
Reports said that the Sri Lankan Parliament was informed about the expansion of the international terrorist organisation ISIS in the island nation after 32 Muslims members from elite families joined it. And the jihadi activists got a boost after scores of Sri Lankan ISIS terrorists had returned from Syria in 2016, they added.