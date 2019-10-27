ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed in US military operation in Syria, reports said. The officials have not disclosed details of the incident.

ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed in US military operation in Syria. It is believed that the military raid conducted by the US in northwest Syria has targetted ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Reports said the US defense has confirmed the incident. However, the US officials did not disclose much details about the incident.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday has tweeted at 9 am in the morning. Trump tweeted: Something very big has just happened. Reports said the mission to carry out the raid on northwest Syria was approved by Donald Trump a week before.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, a top US-designated terrorist, who was involved in scores of beheading incidents and hiding for the last 5 years. The first time was in 2014 when ISIS chief spoke first at the Great Mosque of Mosul.

Something very big has just happened! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2019

Baghdadi became the leader of ISIS in 2010, In 2013-14, his organization ISIS claimed to have absorbed Iraq and Syria where the terrorist organization carried out hundreds of killings and blasts.

last year, US officials said Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been wounded in an airstrike. The ISIS leader had then left the terror group for about 5 months due to his injuries.

This year, ISIS released a video in which Baghdadi was featured for the second term since his first address in 2014 when the terror group had attacked Iraq.

For the last several years, ISIS has been involved in hundreds of incidents, killings, blasts, tortures, and others. The terror group has destroyed properties worth millions of millions of dollars in middle-east. Reports said the terror group is controlling several areas in Syria still. In Idlib, the main area where ISIS managed to control for years now, has been witnessing killings and kidnappings.

