Former US President Donald Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt during a rally in Pennsylvania when a bullet grazed the upper part of his right ear. Social media user Matt Wallace captured a photo showing the bullet just inches away from Trump, crediting his survival to a split-second head movement. Calling it a “divine intervention,” Wallace expressed that Trump’s slight turn prevented a fatal outcome, a sentiment echoed by Kolkata ISKCON V-P Radharamn Das.

Das recalled Trump’s pivotal support for the Jagannath Rathayatra festival back in 1976, highlighting the former president’s instrumental role in facilitating the event. He noted that almost 48 years ago, when ISKCON sought a location to construct chariots for the New York City Rath Yatra, Trump generously offered his Pennsylvania rail yard, despite initial skepticism from others. Das emphasized the significance of Trump’s gesture, attributing it to divine providence amidst the ongoing celebrations of the Jagannath Rathayatra festival worldwide.

Trump’s willingness to assist ISKCON, despite initial doubts, exemplified a crucial moment of cooperation that resonates even today. His decision to provide the rail yard, which others had refused due to insurance concerns, allowed the festival preparations to proceed smoothly. Das recounted how Trump’s secretary, initially cautious, eventually conveyed Trump’s approval, marking a pivotal moment in ISKCON’s history in the United States.

As Trump faces another challenging moment in his own life, Das believes that the divine intervention that saved him serves as a poignant reminder of the interconnectedness of past gestures and present events, underscoring the profound impact of shared goodwill and mutual respect.