Islamabad High Court Registrar Disapproves Imran Khan’s Military Trial Plea

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) registrar's office has raised objections to a petition filed by former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, seeking to prevent a potential military trial related to the May 9 cases.

Objections Raised by Registrar’s Office

Imran Khan’s petition, filed under Article 199 of the Constitution, is aimed at halting his possible military trial amid speculation about such a trial in a military court. The IHC registrar’s office has questioned the validity of the petition, noting that it lacks specific details such as a first information report (FIR) and any attached documentation or orders.

The registrar’s office also raised concerns about the appropriateness of filing the petition in the Islamabad High Court when the cases are filed in Punjab. Furthermore, they questioned how the petition could be filed in the high court while the issue of military trials is pending in the Supreme Court.

Imran Khan’s Legal Team Responds

Imran Khan’s lawyer, Intezar Panjutha, addressed reporters about the petition, emphasizing the gravity of the situation. Panjutha quoted Khan as saying, “Nothing is more crucial than an ex-prime minister being dragged to a military court. How can the leader of a popular political party be taken to a military court?” Panjutha also argued that, according to a Supreme Court verdict, civilians cannot be tried in military courts.

Government and Legal Perspectives

Last week, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, mentioned that the Punjab government would decide whether to refer Khan’s case to a military court if necessary. Tarar stated, “The prosecution of May 9 cases is being handled by the Punjab government, and the provincial government will decide on referring the case to a military court,” as reported by Geo News and The News International.

Earlier in August, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif hinted at the possibility of a military trial for Imran Khan concerning the May 9 riots. His comments were in response to Khan’s demand for an “open trial” of former Inter-Services Intelligence chief (retd) Faiz Hamid.

Background of the May 9 Riots

Violent protests erupted in Pakistan following Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9, 2023, from the premises of the Islamabad High Court in a graft case. During the protests, alleged PTI supporters vandalized military installations, including the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, and engaged in arson at the Lahore Corps Commander House.

Supreme Court’s Previous Verdict

In December 2021, the Supreme Court issued a 5:1 majority verdict suspending its October 23, 2023 order, which had declared civilian trials in military courts null and void in relation to the May 9 riots. The decision came after intra-court appeals were filed by the federal and provincial governments, and the defence ministry against the top court’s earlier decision. The order issued on December 13 indicated that military court trials would be contingent on the Supreme Court’s final verdict on the intra-court appeals.

