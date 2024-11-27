Islamabad: Violent Protests Demand Imran Khan’s Release

Islamabad is gripped by growing unrest as thousands of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters take to the streets

Islamabad is gripped by growing unrest as thousands of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters take to the streets, demanding the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Violent clashes between protesters and security forces have left six people dead, including four security personnel, escalating the crisis.

The Pakistan Army has been deployed under Article 245 of the Constitution, and authorities have issued shoot-on-sight orders to contain the violence, according to reports from ARY News.

Tear Gas, Barricades, and Resistance at D-Chowk

The situation turned dire on Monday night as Pakistani police fired tear gas canisters to block PTI supporters from entering the capital. Demonstrators, many of whom traveled over 150 kilometers from the northwest, aimed to stage a sit-in near the barricaded D-Chowk despite a citywide ban on rallies.

Protesters faced heavy resistance upon reaching Islamabad, where security forces used intense teargas shelling to disperse the crowds. Despite these efforts, the demonstrators vowed to regroup, underscoring the depth of their resolve.

Government’s Measures to Contain the Protests

In response to the escalating violence, the government has imposed strict restrictions across Islamabad. Public gatherings have been banned, schools remain closed, and intercity travel is heavily restricted. Mobile internet services and messaging platforms have been disrupted in several areas deemed “security risks,” further isolating the capital.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that late-night talks were held with PTI leaders in an effort to de-escalate the situation. “The government is willing to allow demonstrations on the outskirts of Islamabad,” Naqvi said, but warned of “strict measures against protesters entering the city.”

Violence Erupts in the Red Zone

Tensions peaked on Tuesday when PTI supporters breached barricades and entered Islamabad’s Red Zone, a highly fortified area housing key government buildings. The protests took a violent turn when a vehicle in the PTI convoy rammed into security personnel, killing four Rangers.

Protesters also set trees on fire and used slingshots to attack police, who responded with tear gas and warning shots. The clashes resulted in multiple injuries on both sides, adding to the mounting toll of unrest.

PTI Calls for Temporary Retreat

As the situation worsened, PTI leaders, including Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, urged demonstrators to retreat temporarily. Gandapur addressed the crowd, encouraging them to “go home, have dinner, and return tomorrow.”

Early Wednesday, PTI issued a press release via its official X (formerly Twitter) account, announcing the suspension of protests. The statement cited “government brutality” and alleged plans to target unarmed citizens in the capital.

Impact on Daily Life: Roads Blocked, Communication Severed

The protests have paralyzed Islamabad, with key highways, including the Grand Trunk Road, blocked by shipping containers. Videos circulating online show protesters using heavy machinery to remove barriers, causing further chaos.

Ambulances and essential vehicles have been forced to turn back, while the suspension of mobile and internet services has cut off communication for many residents. Public frustration is mounting as the city struggles to function amid the unrest.

Historical Parallel: PTI Seeks to Replicate 2014 Sit-In

The ongoing protests draw comparisons to PTI’s iconic 2014 sit-in, which paralyzed Islamabad for 126 days. This time, key figures, including Bushra Bibi, are leading the movement. However, the demonstrations have turned increasingly violent, with over 4,000 PTI supporters arrested since Friday.

Authorities have issued shoot-on-sight orders to prevent further escalation, but the protesters remain undeterred, pledging to continue their fight until Imran Khan is released.

Root Cause of the Protests: Imran Khan’s Imprisonment

At the heart of the unrest is PTI’s demand for the release of Imran Khan, who has been jailed since August 2023. Facing over 150 criminal charges, including allegations of corruption, Khan’s supporters claim the accusations are politically motivated.

PTI has also called for the resignation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the reversal of what it deems unconstitutional amendments that undermine democratic freedoms.

International Concern Over Pakistan’s Crisis

The escalating crisis has drawn international attention, with the United States urging all parties to exercise restraint. US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller stated, “We call on protesters to demonstrate peacefully and refrain from violence, and at the same time, we call on Pakistani authorities to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms.”