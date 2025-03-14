Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Islamic State Leader Killed in Iraq, Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani Confirms

Islamic State Leader Killed in Iraq, Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani Confirms

His death marks a significant blow to the Islamic State, which has been attempting to regroup and regain its operational capabilities.

Islamic State Leader Killed in Iraq, Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani Confirms

(AP File Photo used for representation only)


Iraqi security forces, with the support of the US-led coalition, have killed Abdallah Makki Muslih al-Rufay’i, the leader of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced on Friday, Reuters reported.

His death marks a significant blow to the Islamic State, which has been attempting to regroup and regain its operational capabilities after Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a US special forces raid in northwest Syria.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In July last year, the US Central Command reported that Islamic State militants were working to reconstitute following years of setbacks. Intelligence assessments suggest the group claimed responsibility for 153 attacks in Iraq and Syria in the first half of 2024, a rate that, if sustained, would more than double the number of attacks from the previous year, the report stated.

Prime Minister al-Sudani, who described Muslih al-Rufay’i as “one of the most dangerous terrorists in Iraq and the world,” emphasised Iraq’s commitment to eradicating terrorism and ensuring national security, pledging that his government would continue its efforts to dismantle IS networks.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

ALSO READ: China, Russia and Iran Call For End to US Sanctions and Resumption of Nuclear Talks

Filed under

Abdallah Makki Muslih al-Rufay'i Iraq Islamic State Shia al-Sudani

newsx

The Rich History Of Manipur: From Independent Kingdom To Part Of The Indian Union
newsx

Holi Festivities Begin in Imphal with Traditional Pyre Lighting, Biren Singh calls for peace
A tragic incident unfolde

South Carolina Woman Accused of Stabbing Newborn to Death with Letter Opener
newsx

Islamic State Leader Killed in Iraq, Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani Confirms
newsx

Mark Carney Takes Oath As Canada’s New Prime Minister
newsx

Nature Plays Holi In Delhi! Rain And Rainbow Create A Spectacular Festival Atmosphere
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

The Rich History Of Manipur: From Independent Kingdom To Part Of The Indian Union

The Rich History Of Manipur: From Independent Kingdom To Part Of The Indian Union

Holi Festivities Begin in Imphal with Traditional Pyre Lighting, Biren Singh calls for peace

Holi Festivities Begin in Imphal with Traditional Pyre Lighting, Biren Singh calls for peace

South Carolina Woman Accused of Stabbing Newborn to Death with Letter Opener

South Carolina Woman Accused of Stabbing Newborn to Death with Letter Opener

Mark Carney Takes Oath As Canada’s New Prime Minister

Mark Carney Takes Oath As Canada’s New Prime Minister

Nature Plays Holi In Delhi! Rain And Rainbow Create A Spectacular Festival Atmosphere

Nature Plays Holi In Delhi! Rain And Rainbow Create A Spectacular Festival Atmosphere

Entertainment

Watch | ‘Test’ Promo Unveils Nayanthara’s Emotional Role As Kumudha, A Teacher Fighting For Her Dreams

Watch | ‘Test’ Promo Unveils Nayanthara’s Emotional Role As Kumudha, A Teacher Fighting For Her

Ranya Rao’s Bail Plea Gets Rejected By Special Court In Bengaluru

Ranya Rao’s Bail Plea Gets Rejected By Special Court In Bengaluru

Watch | Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Spotted Together At Raveena Tandon’s Holi Bash Amid Separation Buzz

Watch | Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Spotted Together At Raveena Tandon’s Holi Bash Amid

The Diplomat Movie Twitter Review: John Abraham’s Power-Packed Performance Impresses Audiences

The Diplomat Movie Twitter Review: John Abraham’s Power-Packed Performance Impresses Audiences

How Much Did Aamir Khan Spend On Private Security For His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt?

How Much Did Aamir Khan Spend On Private Security For His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt?

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips