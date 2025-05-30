Home
Friday, May 30, 2025
Live Tv
  Israel Accepts US Ceasefire Plan for Gaza; Hamas Still Reviewing Terms

Israel Accepts US Ceasefire Plan for Gaza; Hamas Still Reviewing Terms

The United States said Thursday that Israel has accepted a ceasefire proposal for Gaza, raising hopes for a pause in the months-long war.

The United States said Thursday that Israel has accepted a ceasefire proposal for Gaza, raising hopes for a pause in the months-long war.


The United States said Thursday that Israel has accepted a ceasefire proposal for Gaza, raising hopes for a pause in the months-long war, Reuters reported. Hamas, however, said it was still studying the plan and expressing concerns that it falls short of its core demands.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt confirmed in Washington that “Israel had signed off on the proposal,” though she declined to provide further details. A source familiar with the plan told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the first phase includes a 60-day ceasefire and the resumption of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Israeli media reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had informed families of the hostages still held in Gaza that Israel had accepted the deal, which was presented by U.S. President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff. Netanyahu’s office has not officially confirmed the reports.

Hamas, which has resisted previous ceasefire frameworks, voiced skepticism about the proposal. Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters the group was still evaluating the offer, but criticized its contents: “Its terms echoed Israel’s position and do not contain commitments to end the war, withdraw Israeli troops or admit aid as Hamas has demanded.”

The impasse comes after multiple failed attempts to restore the ceasefire that collapsed in March after only two months. Israel continues to demand that Hamas be fully disarmed and dismantled and that all 58 remaining hostages be returned before ending military operations. Hamas, for its part, has rejected disarmament and insists on a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Meanwhile, humanitarian efforts are expanding. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a U.S.-backed and Israeli-endorsed private group, opened a third aid distribution site in the territory on Thursday. The operation began earlier this week amid intense criticism from the United Nations and other organizations, which have deemed it “inadequate and flawed,” as reported by Reuters.

The launch was marked by chaotic scenes Tuesday as thousands of Palestinians overwhelmed distribution points, prompting private security contractors to retreat. Despite the turmoil, GHF has distributed approximately 1.8 million meals and plans to expand further in coming weeks, the report said.

Speaking Wednesday, Witkoff expressed optimism about the evolving diplomatic efforts. “I have some very good feelings about getting to a long-term resolution, temporary ceasefire and a long-term resolution, a peaceful resolution, of that conflict,” he said, according to Reuters.

Israel’s offensive began following the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on southern Israel, which killed around 1,200 people and led to 251 hostages being taken into Gaza, according to Israeli figures.

 

Gaza conflict Gaza Crisis Israel-Hamas war

