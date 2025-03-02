Israel Agrees To Temporary Ceasefire In Gaza For Ramzan

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets in Tel Aviv, demanding the release of captives still held in Gaza and urging the government to finalize the second phase of the ceasefire deal.

Israel has agreed to a temporary ceasefire in Gaza during the holy months of Ramzan and Passover, following a proposal by US President Donald Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff. The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office confirmed the decision as the first phase of a previously agreed ceasefire was nearing its expiration, Al Jazeera reported.

The truce aims to de-escalate tensions during the religious holidays. However, details regarding its implementation and duration remain unclear. Officials have not confirmed whether the agreement includes a pause in military operations or humanitarian aid measures for Gaza’s residents.

As Ramzan begins, the people of Gaza remain on edge. The scars of past conflicts run deep, with memories of war overshadowing the usual spirit of prayer and fasting. A resident recalled fleeing airstrikes in the middle of the night during the 2014 war. Last year, the situation was dire food was scarce, and families often broke their fast with just a can of hummus or beans shared among several people. With no electricity, they ate in darkness, unable to see each other’s faces.

Despite the temporary ceasefire, fear and uncertainty persist. Many worry that hostilities could resume at any moment. Thousands of Israelis took to the streets in Tel Aviv, demanding the release of captives still held in Gaza and urging the government to finalize the second phase of the ceasefire deal.

The ongoing war stems from Hamas’ large-scale attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, one of the deadliest assaults in the country’s history. Thousands of rockets were fired from Gaza, while militants breached Israel’s border, storming civilian areas and military bases. The attack resulted in mass shootings, kidnappings, and over 1,139 Israeli casualties. More than 200 individuals, including foreign nationals, were taken hostage.

Israel responded with extensive airstrikes and a ground invasion of Gaza, escalating the conflict. The war has led to thousands of deaths on both sides and a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with food, water, and medical supplies running critically low.

As the ceasefire takes effect, the world watches closely to see if it will hold or if the cycle of violence will resume once again.

