Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Israel Airstrike Kills 15 In Lebanon: Lebanon’s Health Ministry

In a separate strike on Barja, located in the Shouf district south of Beirut, four people were killed and 18 others were injured.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
Israel Airstrike Kills 15 In Lebanon: Lebanon’s Health Ministry

Israeli airstrikes on villages in Lebanon killed at least 15 people on Saturday, according to Lebanon’s health ministry. The strikes targeted areas outside Hezbollah’s traditional strongholds, raising concerns about escalating violence in regions not typically affected by the ongoing conflict.

In Maaysra, a village with a Shiite Muslim majority located in a mostly Christian mountain region north of Beirut, an Israeli strike resulted in nine deaths and 15 injuries, the health ministry reported. Rescue workers were seen trying to clear the rubble, using excavators and sledgehammers to break through concrete in an effort to recover bodies trapped beneath the debris.

In a separate strike on Barja, located in the Shouf district south of Beirut, four people were killed and 18 others were injured. Additionally, two people died in Deir Billa, a village near Batroun on Lebanon’s northern coast. Authorities reported finding body parts at the scene, with DNA testing underway to identify the victims. According to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA), the strike in Deir Billa hit a house where families from southern Lebanon had taken refuge. Witnesses described the devastating aftermath, with personal belongings scattered among the wreckage and smoke still rising from the debris.

In eastern Lebanon, the Tal Chiha hospital near the predominantly Christian town of Zahle sustained minor damage from nearby strikes. Fortunately, no patients or staff were harmed, and the hospital continued to operate despite the damage.

Since late September, Israel has ramped up its bombardment of southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as the southern suburbs of Beirut, claiming to target Hezbollah sites. However, the strikes on Maaysra, Barja, Deir Billa, and Zahle—areas not typically associated with Hezbollah—have sparked concerns about the growing civilian toll and the expanding scope of the conflict.

Filed under

15 killed Israel Airstrike Lebanon
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

Reliance Bonus Issue 2024: RIL May Announce Date Tomorrow – Reports

Reliance Bonus Issue 2024: RIL May Announce Date Tomorrow – Reports

Shooters Of Baba Siddique Were Living In Rented Room, Were Paid 3 Lakh In Advance

Shooters Of Baba Siddique Were Living In Rented Room, Were Paid 3 Lakh In Advance

4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Assam, No Major Damage Reported

4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Assam, No Major Damage Reported

After Pandal Attack, MEA Expresses Concern; Yunus Makes Temple Visit For Outreach

After Pandal Attack, MEA Expresses Concern; Yunus Makes Temple Visit For Outreach

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Shilpa Shetty Breaks Down, Raj Kundra, Salman Khan Visits Hospital

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Shilpa Shetty Breaks Down, Raj Kundra, Salman Khan Visits Hospital

Entertainment

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Shilpa Shetty Breaks Down, Raj Kundra, Salman Khan Visits Hospital

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Shilpa Shetty Breaks Down, Raj Kundra, Salman Khan Visits Hospital

‘Jigra’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt’s Film Roars Loud

‘Jigra’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt’s Film Roars Loud

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Report Day 3: Rajinikanth’s Film Witnesses Slight Growth

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Report Day 3: Rajinikanth’s Film Witnesses Slight Growth

Brantley Gilbert: Country Singer’s Wife Gives Birth On Tour Bus In Middle Of His Concert

Brantley Gilbert: Country Singer’s Wife Gives Birth On Tour Bus In Middle Of His Concert

Kanye West: Rapper Accused Of Drugging, Sexually Assaulting Former Assistant At A Party Hosted With Sean Diddy

Kanye West: Rapper Accused Of Drugging, Sexually Assaulting Former Assistant At A Party Hosted With

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox