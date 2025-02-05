Israel Announces Boycott Of UN Human Rights Council, Citing Anti-Semitism

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar announced on Wednesday that the country would boycott the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), accusing the body of perpetuating anti-Semitism and unfairly targeting Israel.

Allegations Against the UNHRC

Saar criticized the council for its disproportionate focus on Israel, stating that it is the only country with a dedicated agenda item and has been the subject of more resolutions than nations such as Iran, Cuba, North Korea, and Venezuela combined.

“This body has focused on attacking a democratic country and propagating anti-Semitism, instead of promoting human rights,” Saar wrote on X.

UNHRC Response

UNHRC spokesperson Pascal Sim clarified that Israel holds observer state status within the council and is not among the 47 member states. As such, Sim noted, Israel cannot formally “withdraw” from the council.

Despite its criticism, Israel has historically participated in the UNHRC’s periodic reviews, which all UN member states are required to submit. However, it has consistently boycotted debates concerning “the human rights situation in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories.”

Context of the Boycott

The announcement aligns with the United States’ withdrawal from several UN bodies, including the UNHRC, as per an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Tuesday. The U.S. also severed ties with the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), accusing it of providing cover for Hamas militants.

Israel’s decision to boycott the UNHRC underscores ongoing tensions between the country and international bodies over human rights allegations and geopolitical conflicts. The move raises questions about the future of Israel’s engagement with UN institutions tasked with upholding global human rights standards.

