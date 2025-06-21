Israel Claims It Foiled Iranian Plot Targeting Citizens in Cyprus

As the conflict between Israel and Iran entered its tenth day, Israel on Saturday claimed that it had foiled an Iranian plot to attack Israeli citizens in Cyprus, news agency AFP reported.

“The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps—the terror arm of the Iranian regime—tried to carry out an attack on Israeli citizens in Cyprus. Thanks to the activity of the Cypriot security authorities, in cooperation with Israeli security services, the terror attack was thwarted,” Israel’s foreign minister, Gideon Sa’ar wrote in a post on X.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – the terror arm of the Iranian regime – tried to carry out an attack on Israeli citizens in Cyprus.

Thanks to the activity of the Cypriot security authorities, in cooperation with Israeli security services, the terror attack was thwarted.







Expressing gratitude towards Cyprus for its “swift and effective actions”, the Israeli minister continued, “The Iranian criminal regime is deliberately targeting Israeli civilians both in Israel and abroad. Israel will continue to act to remove the existential threat posed by the Iranian terror regime.”

Notably, the development came just hours after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that a centrifuge manufacturing workshop at Iran’s Isfahan nuclear site had been targeted in the latest wave of Israeli strikes.

According to IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi, this was the third such Iranian nuclear facility to have been hit in the Israeli offensive against Iran over the past week.

“A centrifuge production workshop has been struck in Esfahan, the third one to have been hit in Israel’s recent bombardment of Iranian nuclear-related facilities,” AFP quoted Grossi as saying.

The UN nuclear agency further said that the plant had no nuclear material on site, and therefore, “the attack on it will have no radiological consequences.”

IDF Chief Zamir Says There Are No More Safe Havens in the Middle East

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, conducted an assessment in the aftermath of last night’s air raids on Iran and claimed that Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Commander Saeid Izadi, who was killed by an IDF strike last night, was involved in planning and carrying out the Hamas-led October 7 attacks and that he was responsible for the deaths of thousands of Israelis.

“He was a key figure in the Iran-Hamas alliance and a close associate of Sinwar and Deif”, Zamir reportedly said, adding that “this is a tremendous intelligence and operational achievement by the Intelligence Directorate and Air Force”.

The IDF Chief further stressed that “Izadi’s elimination is a pivotal moment in the multi-front war and makes the entire Middle East safer. There are no more safe havens in the Middle East.”

