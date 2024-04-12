Israel’s Foreign Ministry strongly criticized Ireland’s new Prime Minister Simon Harris for omitting any mention of the October 7 Hamas massacre in his inaugural speech, despite addressing the Gaza conflict.

“Even after the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, and even after the war crimes of the Hamas terrorists, there are those in Ireland who insist on being on the wrong side of history,” said the ministry.

In his inaugural address, newly appointed Irish Prime Minister Harris made reference to the conflict in Gaza but conspicuously omitted any mention of the 133 Israeli individuals who have been held captive in Hamas tunnels for the past six months.

The Prime Minister joins Irish Foreign Minister Martin, who intends to grant additional awards to terrorism in the form of a legal opinion alongside South Africa, which the ministry called “the legal arm of the terrorist organization Hamas.”

The Foreign Ministry declared that the State of Israel will “continue to protect its citizens, according to international law,” and will continue to act to return the 133 Israelis held hostage in Gaza for the past six months by Hamas, to destroy the terrorist organization Hamas, “so that October 7th will never happen again.”

