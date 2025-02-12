Israel Condemns Jordanian Bar Association For Placing Israeli Flag On Floor

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the incident as an "act of incitement" and called for Jordanian authorities to take preventive measures.

Israel has strongly condemned an incident involving the Jordanian Bar Association after its Deputy Head, Walid Al-Adwan, placed an Israeli flag at the entrance of the association’s building, encouraging visitors to step on it. The move, which was documented and circulated on social media, has sparked diplomatic tensions between the two neighboring countries.

Oren Marmorstein, the spokesperson for Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, issued a statement denouncing the act as a “desecration” of the Israeli flag and labeling it an “act of incitement that is inconsistent with the spirit of the peace agreement between the two countries.” He further called on Jordanian authorities to take action against such behavior to maintain diplomatic relations.

Marmorstein stressed that Israel expects an official condemnation from the Jordanian government and appropriate measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. “The lack of condemnation from the Jordanian authorities is concerning,” he added, emphasizing that such expressions of hostility could harm mutual trust and cooperation between the two nations.

The act by the Jordanian Bar Association has drawn mixed reactions on social media, with some in Jordan viewing it as a protest against Israeli policies, while Israeli officials see it as a provocation that could escalate tensions. The incident comes amid broader regional concerns and fluctuating diplomatic relations between Israel and Jordan, which signed a peace treaty in 1994 but have experienced occasional strains.

In response to the event, Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has lodged an official protest with the Jordanian Embassy in Israel. The ministry reiterated the need to prevent such occurrences in the future, highlighting that incitement against Israel could lead to an increase in hostilities and potentially endanger Israeli citizens.

As of now, there has been no official response from Jordanian authorities regarding the matter. Diplomatic observers will be closely monitoring any developments, as the incident could have implications for the delicate relationship between the two countries.

