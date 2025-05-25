Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Israel Mulls Shifting Aid Strategy For Gaza Amid Growing Humanitarian Crisis: Report

Israel Mulls Shifting Aid Strategy For Gaza Amid Growing Humanitarian Crisis: Report

Israel is reportedly reconsidering Gaza aid distribution, with a potential shift to allow organisations to continue managing non-food relief.

Israel Mulls Shifting Aid Strategy For Gaza Amid Growing Humanitarian Crisis: Report

Israel is reportedly reconsidering Gaza aid distribution, with a potential shift to allow organisations to continue managing non-food relief.


Israel is reconsidering its strategy for aid distribution to Gaza, with a potential shift that could allow aid organisations to continue managing non-food relief while food distribution would be overseen by a newly established, U.S.-backed entity, The Associated Press reported on Sunday. This change comes as pressure mounts on Israel to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which has seen an estimated total of over two million Palestinians reportedly affected by an Israeli military offensive.

A letter obtained by the publication, dated May 22, reveals details of the evolving aid distribution strategy. The correspondence, sent by Jake Wood, head of the Israel-approved Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), was addressed to COGAT, the Israeli military agency responsible for transferring aid to the territory.

According to the letter, Israel and GHF have agreed to allow non-food humanitarian aid — including medical supplies, hygiene products and shelter materials — to be distributed by existing U.N. agencies, which have historically been the primary relief providers in Gaza. However, food aid would still fall under the purview of the GHF, with aid groups working in parallel until the new distribution model is fully established.

“GHF acknowledges that we do not possess the technical capacity or field infrastructure to manage such distributions independently, and we fully support the leadership of these established actors in this domain,” the letter stated, according to AP.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The decision marks a shift from Israel’s previous stance, which sought to tightly control all aid into Gaza, a move that had drawn significant criticism from humanitarian organisations and international bodies. Israel’s government has long accused Hamas of siphoning off aid, but the U.N. and aid groups have disputed the extent of such diversion, stressing the need for continued support to the besieged civilian population.

The United Nations had previously rejected Israel’s initial plans, arguing that restricting access to food could be seen as using it as a weapon and undermining humanitarian principles.

The letter confirmed that the agreement followed persistent advocacy from GHF, despite continued opposition from several aid organizations, as reported by AP. A GHF spokesperson acknowledged that many humanitarian groups have expressed concern over the new system but emphasized that GHF will continue to advocate for the expansion of aid into Gaza.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’s Role

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which has not yet begun operations in Gaza, has attracted attention due to its leadership structure, which includes security contractors, former military officers and humanitarian aid officials, the report said, adding that the foundation claims to have secured more than $100 million in commitments from an undisclosed foreign government donor, but its funding sources remain unclear.

GHF’s plans for food distribution in Gaza are to be carried out with armed private contractors guarding the distribution hubs, which will initially be located in southern and central Gaza. A spokesperson for the foundation told AP that additional hubs will be set up in northern Gaza within a month.

Critics, however, have raised concerns that the new distribution system could force large numbers of displaced Palestinians to congregate at the hubs, adding to their vulnerability. Moreover, many aid organizations have questioned whether GHF has the necessary infrastructure to meet the needs of Gaza’s population.

Pushback from Humanitarian Groups

Aid agencies, including Save the Children, International Medical Corps, Catholic Relief Services, and CARE International, have voiced concerns about the new approach. Rabih Torbay, head of Project HOPE, confirmed to AP a call between Jake Wood and the CEOs of six aid groups, where the future distribution of medical and non-food items was reportedly discussed. Torbay acknowledged that the continuation of non-food aid through existing U.N. channels was positive but emphasized the importance of ensuring unimpeded food aid.

“We are encouraged to hear that the delivery of medicines and other non-food items will continue under the current system,” Torbay said, according to AP. “However, we strongly appeal for food aid to be allowed into Gaza without obstruction or politicization.”

A spokesperson for CARE International also raised concerns about GHF’s proposal, reiterating the importance of using existing U.N. distribution mechanisms for food assistance. The spokesperson further clarified that while CARE attended the meeting, it did not endorse the new plan.

Legal Scrutiny of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

The GHF has come under additional scrutiny this week. TRIAL International, a Geneva-based advocacy group focused on international justice, announced it was taking legal action to encourage Swiss authorities to monitor the group’s operations, the report said. The foundation, which is registered in Switzerland, has faced increasing questions about its ties to Israel and its compliance with humanitarian principles.

Despite this, a GHF spokesperson asserted that the organization operates independently of Israeli control, emphasizing that armed security personnel are necessary to safeguard aid operations in Gaza.

“The foundation abides by humanitarian principles and operates free from Israeli control,” the spokesperson, speaking anonymously, told the Associated Press earlier this week. “Our armed security guards are necessary for our operations in Gaza, where security concerns are paramount.”

The Toll of the Gaza Conflict

The war in Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, following a deadly attack by Hamas militants on southern Israel, has claimed tens of thousands of lives. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, over 53,000 Palestinians have died in the ongoing conflict, though the ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its toll.

Filed under

Gaza aid crisis Israel Israel-Hamas war

A digitally altered image

Is This A Photo Of Rahul Gandhi With Jyoti Malhotra? Fact Check Reveals Truth
Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Indonesia, China Pledge Closer Trade Ties Amid Global Economic Tensions
Cities across the U.S. ar

US Cities Commemorate 5th Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death
In a tragic road accident

Madurai Tragedy: Four Of Family, Including Infant, Killed In Hit-And-Run Near Usilampatti
South Korean presidential

South Korea Frontrunner Lee Jae-myung Urges Rethink on US Tariff Deal Deadline
Russia announced its troo

Russia Claims Capture of Three More Settlements in Eastern and Northern Ukraine
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Is This A Photo Of Rahul Gandhi With Jyoti Malhotra? Fact Check Reveals Truth

Is This A Photo Of Rahul Gandhi With Jyoti Malhotra? Fact Check Reveals Truth

Indonesia, China Pledge Closer Trade Ties Amid Global Economic Tensions

Indonesia, China Pledge Closer Trade Ties Amid Global Economic Tensions

US Cities Commemorate 5th Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death

US Cities Commemorate 5th Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death

Madurai Tragedy: Four Of Family, Including Infant, Killed In Hit-And-Run Near Usilampatti

Madurai Tragedy: Four Of Family, Including Infant, Killed In Hit-And-Run Near Usilampatti

South Korea Frontrunner Lee Jae-myung Urges Rethink on US Tariff Deal Deadline

South Korea Frontrunner Lee Jae-myung Urges Rethink on US Tariff Deal Deadline

Entertainment

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t Bathe For Three Days After He Hugged Me”

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t

Mukul Dev Passes Away: Did You Know He Was Rahul Dev’s Younger Brother and Shah Rukh Khan’s Junior In School?

Mukul Dev Passes Away: Did You Know He Was Rahul Dev’s Younger Brother and Shah

Spirit: Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Film, Teams Up With Animal Director Again

Spirit: Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Film, Teams Up With Animal Director Again

Varun Dhawan To Team Up With Dinesh Vijan For Mythological Horror Film Before Bhediya 2

Varun Dhawan To Team Up With Dinesh Vijan For Mythological Horror Film Before Bhediya 2

King: Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla Join Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

King: Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla Join Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season