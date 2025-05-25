Israel Mulls Shifting Aid Strategy For Gaza Amid Growing Humanitarian Crisis: Report

Israel is reconsidering its strategy for aid distribution to Gaza, with a potential shift that could allow aid organisations to continue managing non-food relief while food distribution would be overseen by a newly established, U.S.-backed entity, The Associated Press reported on Sunday. This change comes as pressure mounts on Israel to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which has seen an estimated total of over two million Palestinians reportedly affected by an Israeli military offensive.

A letter obtained by the publication, dated May 22, reveals details of the evolving aid distribution strategy. The correspondence, sent by Jake Wood, head of the Israel-approved Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), was addressed to COGAT, the Israeli military agency responsible for transferring aid to the territory.

According to the letter, Israel and GHF have agreed to allow non-food humanitarian aid — including medical supplies, hygiene products and shelter materials — to be distributed by existing U.N. agencies, which have historically been the primary relief providers in Gaza. However, food aid would still fall under the purview of the GHF, with aid groups working in parallel until the new distribution model is fully established.

“GHF acknowledges that we do not possess the technical capacity or field infrastructure to manage such distributions independently, and we fully support the leadership of these established actors in this domain,” the letter stated, according to AP.

The decision marks a shift from Israel’s previous stance, which sought to tightly control all aid into Gaza, a move that had drawn significant criticism from humanitarian organisations and international bodies. Israel’s government has long accused Hamas of siphoning off aid, but the U.N. and aid groups have disputed the extent of such diversion, stressing the need for continued support to the besieged civilian population.

The United Nations had previously rejected Israel’s initial plans, arguing that restricting access to food could be seen as using it as a weapon and undermining humanitarian principles.

The letter confirmed that the agreement followed persistent advocacy from GHF, despite continued opposition from several aid organizations, as reported by AP. A GHF spokesperson acknowledged that many humanitarian groups have expressed concern over the new system but emphasized that GHF will continue to advocate for the expansion of aid into Gaza.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’s Role

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which has not yet begun operations in Gaza, has attracted attention due to its leadership structure, which includes security contractors, former military officers and humanitarian aid officials, the report said, adding that the foundation claims to have secured more than $100 million in commitments from an undisclosed foreign government donor, but its funding sources remain unclear.

GHF’s plans for food distribution in Gaza are to be carried out with armed private contractors guarding the distribution hubs, which will initially be located in southern and central Gaza. A spokesperson for the foundation told AP that additional hubs will be set up in northern Gaza within a month.

Critics, however, have raised concerns that the new distribution system could force large numbers of displaced Palestinians to congregate at the hubs, adding to their vulnerability. Moreover, many aid organizations have questioned whether GHF has the necessary infrastructure to meet the needs of Gaza’s population.

Pushback from Humanitarian Groups

Aid agencies, including Save the Children, International Medical Corps, Catholic Relief Services, and CARE International, have voiced concerns about the new approach. Rabih Torbay, head of Project HOPE, confirmed to AP a call between Jake Wood and the CEOs of six aid groups, where the future distribution of medical and non-food items was reportedly discussed. Torbay acknowledged that the continuation of non-food aid through existing U.N. channels was positive but emphasized the importance of ensuring unimpeded food aid.

“We are encouraged to hear that the delivery of medicines and other non-food items will continue under the current system,” Torbay said, according to AP. “However, we strongly appeal for food aid to be allowed into Gaza without obstruction or politicization.”

A spokesperson for CARE International also raised concerns about GHF’s proposal, reiterating the importance of using existing U.N. distribution mechanisms for food assistance. The spokesperson further clarified that while CARE attended the meeting, it did not endorse the new plan.

Legal Scrutiny of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

The GHF has come under additional scrutiny this week. TRIAL International, a Geneva-based advocacy group focused on international justice, announced it was taking legal action to encourage Swiss authorities to monitor the group’s operations, the report said. The foundation, which is registered in Switzerland, has faced increasing questions about its ties to Israel and its compliance with humanitarian principles.

Despite this, a GHF spokesperson asserted that the organization operates independently of Israeli control, emphasizing that armed security personnel are necessary to safeguard aid operations in Gaza.

“The foundation abides by humanitarian principles and operates free from Israeli control,” the spokesperson, speaking anonymously, told the Associated Press earlier this week. “Our armed security guards are necessary for our operations in Gaza, where security concerns are paramount.”

The Toll of the Gaza Conflict

The war in Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, following a deadly attack by Hamas militants on southern Israel, has claimed tens of thousands of lives. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, over 53,000 Palestinians have died in the ongoing conflict, though the ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its toll.