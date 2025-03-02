Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, March 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Israel Cuts Off Humanitarian Supply to Gaza as Hamas Rejects Hostage Deal

Israel Cuts Off Humanitarian Supply to Gaza as Hamas Rejects Hostage Deal

Netanyahu has declared that Israel will not permit a ceasefire without the release of Israeli hostages.

Israel Cuts Off Humanitarian Supply to Gaza as Hamas Rejects Hostage Deal

(AP Photo)


Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Office has announced that all goods and supplies entering the Gaza Strip will be halted effective immediately. The decision comes after what the Israeli government describes as Hamas’s refusal to accept the Witkoff framework for continuing negotiations, a proposal that Israel had agreed to.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Netanyahu has declared that Israel will not permit a ceasefire without the release of Israeli hostages, with the statement warning that if Hamas continued to refuse the terms, “there will be additional consequence.

Filed under

gaza Hamas Hostage Deal Humanitarian Supply Israel

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Uttarakhand Chamoli Avalanche: Death Toll Rises To 7, Search For Missing Worker Continues

Uttarakhand Chamoli Avalanche: Death Toll Rises To 7, Search For Missing Worker Continues

Bengaluru Commuter Compares Metro And Auto Fares—Viral Post Ignites Debate On Rising Travel Costs

Bengaluru Commuter Compares Metro And Auto Fares—Viral Post Ignites Debate On Rising Travel Costs

Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost Lunar Lander Carrying Experiments for NASA Touches Down on the Moon

Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost Lunar Lander Carrying Experiments for NASA Touches Down on the Moon

UK, France to Work With Ukraine on Peace Plan to Be Presented to US: Keir Starmer

UK, France to Work With Ukraine on Peace Plan to Be Presented to US: Keir...

Watch | Glenn Phillips’ Stunning One-Handed Catch Sends Virat Kohli Packing – IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025

Watch | Glenn Phillips’ Stunning One-Handed Catch Sends Virat Kohli Packing – IND vs NZ...

Entertainment

Watch: Katrina Kaif Recorded While Mahakumbh Snan; Raveen Tondon Condemns Viral Video

Watch: Katrina Kaif Recorded While Mahakumbh Snan; Raveen Tondon Condemns Viral Video

How Did Uttam Mohanty Die? Veteran Odia Actor Was Air Lifted To Delhi Before Passing Away At 66

How Did Uttam Mohanty Die? Veteran Odia Actor Was Air Lifted To Delhi Before Passing

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard