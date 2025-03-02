Israel Cuts Off Humanitarian Supply to Gaza as Hamas Rejects Hostage Deal

Netanyahu has declared that Israel will not permit a ceasefire without the release of Israeli hostages.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Office has announced that all goods and supplies entering the Gaza Strip will be halted effective immediately. The decision comes after what the Israeli government describes as Hamas’s refusal to accept the Witkoff framework for continuing negotiations, a proposal that Israel had agreed to.

Netanyahu has declared that Israel will not permit a ceasefire without the release of Israeli hostages, with the statement warning that if Hamas continued to refuse the terms, “there will be additional consequence.