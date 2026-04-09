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Home > World News > Israel’s Deadliest Strikes on Lebanon Kill Hundreds, Iran Issues Chilling Retaliation Warning as Ceasefire Faces Danger

Israel’s Deadliest Strikes on Lebanon Kill Hundreds, Iran Issues Chilling Retaliation Warning as Ceasefire Faces Danger

Israel launches its heaviest strikes on Lebanon, killing hundreds as Iran warns of retaliation. Ceasefire tensions rise amid US-Iran talks and growing Middle East instability.

Israel's Deadliest Strikes on Lebanon Kill Hundreds (Photo: ANI)
Israel's Deadliest Strikes on Lebanon Kill Hundreds (Photo: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 9, 2026 01:47:00 IST

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Israel’s Deadliest Strikes on Lebanon Kill Hundreds, Iran Issues Chilling Retaliation Warning as Ceasefire Faces Danger

Israel launched its most intense strikes yet on Lebanon on Wednesday, killing hundreds and prompting Iran to warn of retaliation. Tehran said the attacks breached a ceasefire agreement reached with the United States just a day earlier.

At the same time, Iran and the United States presented sharply different approaches ahead of upcoming peace talks aimed at stabilizing the region. The discussions are scheduled to take place in Pakistan on Saturday, led by U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Iranian leaders Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Abbas Araqchi.

Ceasefire Under Threat Amid Ongoing Attacks

Iranian officials expressed doubts about the durability of the ceasefire, arguing that Israel’s continued military operations in Lebanon, where it is also targeting the Iran-backed group Hezbollah, have already weakened the agreement.

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“The U.S. must choose – ceasefire or continued war via Israel. It cannot have both,” Araqchi wrote on social media.

Israel and the United States both said the two-week ceasefire did not cover Lebanon, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the strikes would continue.

Trump’s Ceasefire Announcement and Threat

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire late on Tuesday, two hours before a deadline he had set for Iran to open the blockaded Strait of Hormuz or face the destruction of its “whole civilisation.”

Though both the United States and Iran declared victory in a five-week-old war that has killed thousands, their core disputes remained unresolved. Each side is sticking to competing demands for a deal that could shape the Middle East for generations.

Iran’s nuclear ambitions also remain a sticking point. Trump said Iran had agreed to stop enriching uranium, which can be turned into nuclear warheads, and the White House said Iran has indicated it would turn over its existing stocks.

“The United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried … Nuclear ‘Dust,” Trump said on social media.

Qalibaf, however, said it was allowed to continue enriching uranium under the terms of the ceasefire.

Despite the uncertainty, world stock indexes surged MKTS/GLOB.N while oil prices plunged 14% to settle near $95 per barrel O/R, after falling as low as $90.40.

Benchmark Brent crude remains roughly $25 higher than before the joint U.S.-Israel attacks began. Tehran’s newly demonstrated ability to cut off Gulf energy supplies through its grip on the strait, despite decades of massive U.S. military investment in the region, shows how the conflict has already altered power dynamics in the Gulf.

‘FINGER ON THE TRIGGER’ Warning From Israel

Netanyahu said Israel had achieved many of its objectives in the war with Iran, but stressed that Israel had its “finger on the trigger” and was prepared to return to fighting at “any moment.”

Iran’s Tasnim news agency cited an unnamed source warning that Iran will withdraw from the ceasefire if attacks on Lebanon continue.

Lebanon‘s civil defence service said 254 people had been killed in Israel’s strikes across Lebanon on Wednesday. The highest toll was in the capital Beirut, where Israeli strikes killed 91 people, it said. Residents said some of the Israeli strikes had come without the usual warnings for civilians to evacuate.

Iran also struck oil facilities in nearby Gulf countries, including a pipeline in Saudi Arabia that has been used to bypass the blockaded Strait of Hormuz, according to an oil industry source. Kuwait, ​Bahrain and the UAE also reported missile and drone strikes.

The Strait of Hormuz remained shut to vessels sailing without a permit and shippers said they needed more clarity before resuming transit. MarineTraffic data showed two Greek-owned and two Chinese-owned bulk carriers have passed through the strait since early Wednesday.

In a flurry of online posts, Trump announced new tariffs of 50% on all goods from any country that supplies arms to Iran.

Iran’s Ruling Establishment Survives

Crowds took to the streets of Iran overnight to celebrate, waving Iranian flags and burning those of the United States and Israel. But there was also wariness that a deal would not hold.

“Israel will not allow diplomacy to work and Trump might change his view tomorrow. But at least we can sleep tonight without strikes,” Alireza, 29, a government employee in Tehran, told Reuters by phone.

The war was launched on February 28 by Trump and Netanyahu, who said they aimed to prevent Iran from projecting force beyond its borders, end its nuclear programme and create conditions for Iranians to topple their rulers. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday said Washington had won a decisive military victory.

But so far Iran retains both its stockpile of near-weapons-grade highly enriched uranium and its ability to hit its neighbours with missiles and drones. The clerical leadership, which faced mass protests months ago, has withstood the superpower onslaught with no sign of internal collapse.

“The enemy, in its unjust, illegal and criminal war against the Iranian nation, has suffered an undeniable, historic and crushing defeat,” Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said.

(With Inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: ‘Plow Tel Aviv With Your Pink Missile’: How IRGC Acted On A Young Girl’s Viral Appeal Just Days Before Ceasefire

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Israel’s Deadliest Strikes on Lebanon Kill Hundreds, Iran Issues Chilling Retaliation Warning as Ceasefire Faces Danger

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Israel’s Deadliest Strikes on Lebanon Kill Hundreds, Iran Issues Chilling Retaliation Warning as Ceasefire Faces Danger

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Israel’s Deadliest Strikes on Lebanon Kill Hundreds, Iran Issues Chilling Retaliation Warning as Ceasefire Faces Danger
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