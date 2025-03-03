Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, March 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Israel’s Aid Blockade to Gaza Violates Ceasefire Deal, Arab World Leaders Say

Israel’s Aid Blockade to Gaza Violates Ceasefire Deal, Arab World Leaders Say

Reacting to the announcement, Egyptian foreign ministry said Israel was using starvation as “a weapon against the Palestinian people”.

Israel’s Aid Blockade to Gaza Violates Ceasefire Deal, Arab World Leaders Say

(Image courtesy: Guardian)


A day after Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said it was imposing a blockade on Gaza following Hamas’s refusal to accept a ceasefire extension plan which it claimed had been put forward by the US special envoy Steve Witkoff, Israel has been accused of using ‘food as a weapon of war’.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Some Arab states, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar have said Israel’s decision “violated the ceasefire deal”.

“With the end of phase one of the hostage deal, and in light of Hamas’s refusal to accept the Witkoff outline for continuing talks – to which Israel agreed – prime minister Netanyahu has decided that, as of this morning, all entry of goods and supplies into the Gaza Strip will cease. Israel will not allow a ceasefire without the release of our hostages,” Netanyahu’s office had said in a statement, adding, “If Hamas continues its refusal, there will be further consequences.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“No trucks entered Gaza this morning, nor will they at this stage”, the Guardian quoted Netanyahu’s spokesperson Omer Dostri as saying after the announcement.

Reacting to the announcement, Egyptian foreign ministry reportedly said Israel was using starvation as “a weapon against the Palestinian people”.

Terming Israel’s decision “blackmail” and “collective punishment”, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry urged the international community to “stop these serious Israeli violations”, DW reported, citing a statement cited by the official Saudi Press Agency.

Qatar’s foreign ministry, on the other hand, said: “Qatar strongly condemns the decision of the Israeli occupation government to stop bringing humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, and considers it a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement, (and) international humanitarian law”, Guardian reported.

UN Secretary General António Guterres, meanwhile, has also demanded that “humanitarian aid flow back into Gaza immediately”, the report said.

Israel’s blockade (of supplies to Gaza) was “cheap blackmail” and a “coup” against the ceasefire agreement, a Hamas spokesperson said according to the report.

ALSO READ: UK, France Propose One-Month Truce Between Russia and Ukraine

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kriti Dhingra

Kriti Dhingra

Filed under

Aid Blockade to Gaza Egypt Gaza ceasefire deal Israel qatar

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

8th Pay Commission Update: Will Minimum Salary Rise From ₹18,000 To ₹51,480? Pension Hike Details Inside

8th Pay Commission Update: Will Minimum Salary Rise From ₹18,000 To ₹51,480? Pension Hike Details...

Atlee Reportedly Is Charging ₹100 Crore For Next Film With Allu Arjun; After Jawan’s Box Office Success

Atlee Reportedly Is Charging ₹100 Crore For Next Film With Allu Arjun; After Jawan’s Box...

IIT Baba Taken To Police Custody In Jaipur, Recovered Smoking Ganja

IIT Baba Taken To Police Custody In Jaipur, Recovered Smoking Ganja

Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Be Happy’ Trailer Unveiled: A Heartwarming Dance Drama Premieres On March 14

Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Be Happy’ Trailer Unveiled: A Heartwarming Dance Drama Premieres On March 14

Ravi Shastri Announces India’s XI For Champions Trophy Clash Against Australia

Ravi Shastri Announces India’s XI For Champions Trophy Clash Against Australia

Entertainment

Atlee Reportedly Is Charging ₹100 Crore For Next Film With Allu Arjun; After Jawan’s Box Office Success

Atlee Reportedly Is Charging ₹100 Crore For Next Film With Allu Arjun; After Jawan’s Box

Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Be Happy’ Trailer Unveiled: A Heartwarming Dance Drama Premieres On March 14

Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Be Happy’ Trailer Unveiled: A Heartwarming Dance Drama Premieres On March 14

2025 Oscars: Highlights Of The 97th Academy Awards – ‘Anora’ Triumphs, Conan O’Brien Shines & Sean Baker Make History

2025 Oscars: Highlights Of The 97th Academy Awards – ‘Anora’ Triumphs, Conan O’Brien Shines &

Nani’s ‘The Paradise’ Teaser Drops: Reveals Intense, Mysterious Journey Set For 2026 Release

Nani’s ‘The Paradise’ Teaser Drops: Reveals Intense, Mysterious Journey Set For 2026 Release

Watch: Adrien Brody Rushes Towards Stage, Pauses, Throws Chewed Gum At Girlfriend Before Accepting Oscar For Best Actor

Watch: Adrien Brody Rushes Towards Stage, Pauses, Throws Chewed Gum At Girlfriend Before Accepting Oscar

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard