Israel Defence Forces Discloses, Brigade Withdrawn from Gaza

Soldiers from the 55th brigade has dismantled around 70 tunnel shafts, as the Israel Defence Forces disclosed that the brigade was withdrawn from Gaza on Thursday.

The brigade is set to be replaced by other forces in the area as the IDF shuttles it’s forces in the Strip.

Following the completion of the deployment process, Khan Yunis will now host five combat brigades, down from the previous seven just a few weeks ago. This city, the second-largest in Gaza, is considered a stronghold for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Recent military activities in the Khan Yunis area include the destruction of a long-missile launcher by an Air Force jet. Additionally, a combat team from the Paratrooper Brigade took action against terrorists in short-range incidents, while another team identified and directed an airstrike that eliminated a terrorist squad.

These operations and redeployment efforts are occurring amid negotiations for a temporary ceasefire. According to the Tazpit Press Service, the proposed formula involves releasing one Israeli hostage for 30 imprisoned terrorists each day of the ceasefire. This would result in the release of 35-40 hostages in exchange for Israel commuting the sentences of around 1,200 Palestinian prisoners over a span of approximately six weeks.

The release of hostages would be carried out in stages, prioritizing women and children first, followed by men and soldiers. Bodies held by Hamas would be the last to be released. Furthermore, Israel would withdraw its forces from positions in Gaza cities, while maintaining a presence in the Strip, a demand made by Hamas.

On October 7, at least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border. The current estimate suggests that 136 individuals, including men, women, children, and soldiers, are held captive in Gaza by Hamas.