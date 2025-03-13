Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Israel Delivers 10,000 Humanitarian Aid Packages To Syrian Druze Communities

Israel Delivers 10,000 Humanitarian Aid Packages To Syrian Druze Communities

Israel has dropped 10,000 humanitarian aid packages to Druze communities in southern Syria, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar disclosed on Thursday. The Israeli military is coordinating the deliveries with Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, spiritual leader of the Israeli Druze community.

Israel Delivers 10,000 Humanitarian Aid Packages To Syrian Druze Communities

Israel Sends Humanitarian Packages


Israel has dropped 10,000 humanitarian aid packages to Druze communities in southern Syria, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar disclosed on Thursday. The Israeli military is coordinating the deliveries with Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, spiritual leader of the Israeli Druze community, the Druze Religious Council and “other regional partners,” Sa’ar said.

Around 40,000 Druze live in the southern Syrian provinces of Quneitra, Da’ara and Sweida under Israeli control. A close associate of a key Syrian Druze leader denied reports that the community reached an agreement to integrate itself into Syria’s transitional government in a conversation with The Press Service of Israel on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Syrian Druze labourers are expected to begin working in the Israeli Golan on Sunday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for the demilitarization of southern Syria and protection for its Druze community on Feb. 23. An estimated 700,000-800,000 Druze live in Syria, mostly in southwestern areas near Israel and Jordan. They make up around four per cent of the Syrian population.

Analysts and Israeli Druze recently told TPS-IL that Netanyahu’s remarks were a major shift in Israeli policy. Israel is preparing to allow Syrian Druze to work in the Golan Heights.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Israel sent forces into the 235 sq km buffer zone to prevent Syrian rebels from approaching the border when the regime of Bashar Assad collapsed in December. Israel also launched waves of airstrikes on Syrian army assets and Iranian stockpiles to prevent them from falling into the hands of radical Islamists. Israel considers the 1974 ceasefire agreement with Syria void until order is restored in Syria. Defense Minister Israel Katz said troops will remain in the buffer zone indefinitely.

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: China Slams New Zealand’s Spy Chief Over ‘False’ Pacific Influence Claims

Filed under

Israel syria

newsx

Holi 2025: What’s Open, What’s Closed In Delhi On March 14
Malhar Meat

What Is Malhar Meat? All About Malhar Certification Controversy Over ‘100% Hindu’ Mutton
newsx

US Filmmaker Adam Ellick Mocks Indian Flyers, Internet Says, ‘Not Unique To India’
Bhang

What Is The Mythological Link Of Bhang To Lord Shiva And Why Do Indians Drink...
Putin and Trump

Talks With US On Ukraine Ceasefire Plan Possible As Early As Today: Russian Ministry Spokesperson
Israel Sends Humanitarian

Israel Delivers 10,000 Humanitarian Aid Packages To Syrian Druze Communities
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Holi 2025: What’s Open, What’s Closed In Delhi On March 14

Holi 2025: What’s Open, What’s Closed In Delhi On March 14

What Is Malhar Meat? All About Malhar Certification Controversy Over ‘100% Hindu’ Mutton

What Is Malhar Meat? All About Malhar Certification Controversy Over ‘100% Hindu’ Mutton

US Filmmaker Adam Ellick Mocks Indian Flyers, Internet Says, ‘Not Unique To India’

US Filmmaker Adam Ellick Mocks Indian Flyers, Internet Says, ‘Not Unique To India’

What Is The Mythological Link Of Bhang To Lord Shiva And Why Do Indians Drink It On Holi?

What Is The Mythological Link Of Bhang To Lord Shiva And Why Do Indians Drink...

Talks With US On Ukraine Ceasefire Plan Possible As Early As Today: Russian Ministry Spokesperson

Talks With US On Ukraine Ceasefire Plan Possible As Early As Today: Russian Ministry Spokesperson

Entertainment

Harvey Weinstein Appears In Manhattan Court Ahead Of ‘Lengthy & Complex’ Trial

Harvey Weinstein Appears In Manhattan Court Ahead Of ‘Lengthy & Complex’ Trial

Alia Bhatt Flaunts Simple 22K Chanderi Suit At Her Pre-Birthday Celebration; Cuts Cake With Husband Ranbir Kapoor | Watch

Alia Bhatt Flaunts Simple 22K Chanderi Suit At Her Pre-Birthday Celebration; Cuts Cake With Husband

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Visit Aamir Khan Ahead of His 60th Birthday: Here’s What They Discussed

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Visit Aamir Khan Ahead of His 60th Birthday: Here’s

Watch: Sai Pallavi’s New Video Of Adorably Dancing In A Traditional Attire Goes Viral

Watch: Sai Pallavi’s New Video Of Adorably Dancing In A Traditional Attire Goes Viral

Mufasa OTT Release Date: Here’s Where You Can Watch The Lion King’s Sequel In Shah Rukh Khan’s Voice

Mufasa OTT Release Date: Here’s Where You Can Watch The Lion King’s Sequel In Shah

Lifestyle

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To