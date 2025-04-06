Israel Detains Two British MPs And Denies Entry, UK Slams ‘Unacceptable’

Israel’s immigration ministry stated that the MPs were suspected of planning to "document the activities of security forces and spread anti-Israel hatred."

Two British Labour Members of Parliament, Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed, were detained and denied entry into Israel on Saturday, April 5. The Israeli authorities allege that the MPs intended to document the activities of Israeli security forces and propagate what it called “anti-Israel hatred,” prompting strong backlash from the UK government.

According to reports from Sky News and a statement from Israel’s immigration ministry, Yang and Mohamed were traveling to Israel as part of what they described as an “official parliamentary delegation.” They were accompanied by two aides and had departed from Luton Airport earlier that day. However, upon arrival, Israeli officials reportedly challenged the legitimacy of their delegation and accused them of misrepresenting the purpose of their visit.

Allegations from Israeli Authorities

Israel’s immigration ministry stated that the MPs were suspected of planning to “document the activities of security forces and spread anti-Israel hatred.” The ministry further claimed that the visit was “intended to provoke, harm Israeli citizens, and spread falsehoods about them.”

A statement from the Israeli embassy in the UK reinforced this stance, alleging that both MPs had previously engaged in “accusing Israel of false claims, calling for a boycott, spreading lies, and actively promoting sanctions against Israeli ministers,” all of which they argued justified the refusal of entry. The embassy insisted that “it is Israel’s responsibility to prevent the entry of such individuals, just as is the practice in the United Kingdom.”

UK Government Reacts Strongly

British Foreign Minister David Lammy swiftly condemned Israel’s actions, calling the treatment of the MPs “unacceptable, counterproductive, and deeply concerning.” In a formal statement, Lammy said, “I have made clear to my counterparts in the Israeli government that this is no way to treat British Parliamentarians, and we have been in contact with both MPs tonight to offer our support.”

Lammy reiterated the UK’s official stance on the ongoing conflict in Gaza, emphasizing that “the UK government’s focus remains securing a return to the ceasefire and negotiations to stop the bloodshed, free the hostages, and end the conflict.”

Who Are the MPs?

Yuan Yang is the elected Member of Parliament representing the Earley and Woodley constituency, while Abtisam Mohamed serves as MP for Sheffield Central. Both are known within their party for their vocal positions on foreign policy and human rights issues. Their visit to Israel was intended to include meetings and on-ground assessments as part of broader parliamentary oversight and engagement in international affairs.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the region. Israel recently resumed heavy bombardments in Gaza after ceasefire negotiations with Hamas collapsed, reportedly due to disagreements over proposed new terms. The White House has supported Israel’s latest military actions, while international concern continues to mount over the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Palestinian territories.

Israel has halted the flow of food, fuel, and humanitarian aid into Gaza, citing its determination to pressure Hamas to release remaining hostages from the October 7, 2023, attack and to disarm.

