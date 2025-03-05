Israel ‘Determined’ To Achieve Victory, Netanyahu Tells New Military Chief

"A very heavy responsibility rests on your shoulders, the results of the war will have significance for generations", he said.

Israel is “determined” to achieve victory in the multi-front war that began with Hamas attack on October 2023, Netanyahu told new military chief Lt Gen Eyal Zamir on Wednesday, foreign media reported.

“A very heavy responsibility rests on your shoulders, the results of the war will have significance for generations, we are determined to achieve … victory”, The Guardian quoted Netanyahu as telling Zamir during the latter’s inauguration at the Israel military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, firing thousands of rockets and sending its members to infiltrate Israeli towns near Gaza. The assault resulted in mass casualties and several hostages being taken. Israel retaliated with airstrikes on Gaza, marking the start of a major conflict.

Last month, while addressing the cadets graduating from the IDF Ground Forces combat officers course, Netanyahu said that Israel is “ready to return at any moment to intensive combat. The operational plans are ready,” The Times of Israel reported.

During his speech, Netanyahu vowed total victory, stating, “All of our hostages, without exception, will return home”.

“Hamas won’t rule Gaza. Gaza will be demilitarised, and its fighting force will be dismantled,” The Times of Israel had quoted Netanyahu as saying.

